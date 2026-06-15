Do Africans really cherish the pervasive hegemonic kakistocracy?

In the widely diverse socio-political landscape of African countries, the above complex words, namely: hegemony and kakistocracy, find the truest manifestations, hence there is a plenitude of case-studies for the same. This trend of politics is concerning because of the already foreseen risks, given the utter failure of its implementation elsewhere.

There is no debate about the primacy of dominance when politics, economics, culture, etc., are compared. Politics gives people greater access to power, which in turn impacts the entire societal body. The power to protect human life and dignity, and to influence productivity and integral development of persons, is largely in the political mantle. In most cases, experts have room to be at their best productive capacities if such is the motivation flowing top-down.

For instance, the whims of politics can water down and even tarnish the image and reputation of the expertise of experts such as teachers, lawyers, security personnel, investigators, physicians, engineers, etc., when their work is interfered with for whatever political interest. As such, when the political framework is built on principles of fairness, truth, and justice, the expertise of those responsible for governance flows at its best through the same veins.

Hegemony in Africa is manifested as dominance of family circles and cliques of the elite, with some leaders believing that other people do not qualify for political positions, except their children, relatives, or those from their circles. There are numerous examples of this all across the continent, most of which are known for causing civilians endless pain and grief in the effort to forcefully safeguard those seats of power for many decades now.

Nonetheless, in all hegemonic political systems, all over the world, there is always a local voice of resistance against oppression and domination.

The fact that it is done elsewhere does not justify that it is the right socio-political modus operandi, especially when it is clear that the states concerned are not monarchical, where, in principle, power is transferred by inheritance. Nepotism has deeply encroached African governance cycles, and often traces down to the lowest levels. The worst effect of this is not only a lack of proper representation of the people, but also having inefficient people in positions of power.

Kakistocracy is exactly that: a system of leadership under the worst, the least qualified, or even the most unscrupulous, who have somehow made their way up the ladder through their associations within elite and powerful circles.

This trend is particularly undesired because the interests of the leaders are far from improving the lives of the people. There is a lacuna of ambiguity and chaos in handling the priorities of society and solving actual problems.

Real-world problems need to be approached by people who first desire to bring change, and secondly, who personally have the know-how to initiate such change. It is not about capacity to command, or one's popularity, but the ability to mobilise genuine action with genuine intention.

In socio-political systems that operate in this manner, accountability is an inexistent myth because those who are to hold each other accountable already have bonds of affinity, kinsmanship, etc. The legacy of this is embezzlement, misappropriation, low-quality, dysfunctional projects, suppression of the rule of law, and widespread infringement of human rights.

Today, Africa is home to over 20 conflicts that have lasted for more than two decades. This is the legacy inherited by the young generation alongside their youthfulness. The question is, amidst this widespread chaos and unfair politics, what are the chances of young people rising alongside their global peers while at home (in Africa) if governments do not make a conscious effort to challenge these persistent situations?

There cannot be growth if the political circles are not washed clean of corruption and the rule of law is not upheld as the absolute equaliser. It will continue to be a multiplication of speeches, plans, manifestos, committees, and philosophical publications, yet no actual impact on the ground.

It is really admirable to see in other countries how past leaders are made accountable for their economic choices and violations of human rights, and how the law is beyond wealth and popularity. In Africa, this move is similar to daydreaming, but it is indispensable. Until we get there, we are hardly going anywhere!