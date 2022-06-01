DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO END THE GBV SCOURGE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The government is planning to spend part of the Sh43.4 billion budget of the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups on tackling gender-based violence (GBV) in 2022/23.

This is truly a wise decision because GBV continues to scuttle efforts to bring about inclusive human development across the gender divide.

Experts define gender-based violence as harmful acts directed at an individual based on their gender.

They say it is rooted in gender inequality, the abuse of power and harmful norms. It is also a serious violation of human rights and a life-threatening health and protection issue.

Literature shows that acts which include rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, stalking, prostitution and sex trafficking all fall in the category of gender violence.

Given that GBV is still a major social issue, the State and all its pillars must make concerted efforts to correct this anomaly.

For Tanzania to effectively wage war against its archenemies ignorance, disease and poverty, ending gender-related violence is a must.

Any form of inequality must be corrected. This is so much so for GBV, whose main cause is the unequal status of men and women, particularly the belief that women should be economically, socially, emotionally and intellectually dependent on men.

GBV indeed undermines the human dignity of women and children because it sustains the mistaken belief that these are men’s possessions and should be under their control.

To end GBV, its causes – including harmful gender norms like stereotyping; hunger and issues related to food scarcity; as well as war and conflicts – must be tackled.

It is for this reason we commend the government for coming up with this budget, which we think can help to tackle GBV in all its forms.

Successful elimination of GBV would have multiple benefits for the country and its people. This includes bringing about human development in all its aspects.

Together, we can and must end GBV.





WHY THE FUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT

Tanzania is better positioned today than it was five or six years ago in terms of a friendly environment for business and investment. A friendly investment and business climate is crucially pivotal to a country’s development. What Tanzania needs is functional development which is meaningful and sustainable.

Positive change is largely a result of ongoing measures being taken by the Sixth Phase government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan that are intended to revamp the country’s ease of doing business, thus creating a decidedly business-friendly environment.

Indeed, the government is already undertaking across-the-board reforms in industry and trade with a view to vastly improving the business climate. A clearly friendly business environment is an inescapable criterion which prospective investors look for in their boardrooms as they consider investment destinations and related decisions.

It is all about holistic revamping of the investment environment in order to improve the country’s business climate, thereby fuelling the drive to a semi-industrialised, middle-income economy by 2025.