DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO SAVE NHIF FROM COLLAPSE

The revelation on Monday by Health minister Ummy Mwalimu that the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is facing imminent collapse is shocking, to say the least.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought almost the entire world to its knees, revealing just how vulnerable healthwise large populations are.

It also showed that medical exigencies can be highly unpredictable. They can also cause untold financial stress on households.

Access to quality healthcare can be financially strenuous, bearing in mind the fact that health services do not come cheap, especially at private health facilities.

All of the above point to the importance of having a good health insurance plan.

It is thus not surprising that millions of Tanzanians now depend on NHIF – which was established about two decades ago – to cover their healthcare costs.

Although Ms Mwalimu blamed the huge bill NHIF has to foot for health services related to the treatment and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), financial impropriety, fraud and corruption both within and outside the fund are also contributing factors.

More efforts should therefore be directed towards creating public awareness on NCDs, including promotion of healthy lifestyles.

But, most importantly, the government should take deliberate measures to ensure that NHIF expenditure is aboveboard.

Internal and external control mechanisms must ensure transparency and good financial practices within and outside the organisation.

At the same time, while improving the quality of services offered under the fund at reasonable costs, efforts are needed to expand the membership base from the current figure of 4,831,233.

It is also crucial to show why every Tanzanian must be covered by a health insurance plan.

Reasons include fighting lifestyle diseases; safeguarding family members, especially children and the elderly, and countering inadequate insurance cover.

Others are dealing with rising medical costs, protecting savings, and insuring early on to be secure.

Let us do everything possible to protect NHIF.





ACT ON HIGH DROPOUT RATES

While primary school enrolment has risen exponentially in the last two decades or so, dropout rates, especially in rural areas, are still a source of serious national concern.

It is estimated that close to half of pupils enrolled in primary schools drop out before they complete Standard Seven.

This is despite the reintroduction of free primary education six years ago. The authorities cite early marriages, and ignorance of the value of education in general as some of the reasons for children dropping out of school in rural areas.

The situation is equally worrying in urban areas. Poverty appears to drive many young girls out of school to work as house helps, barmaids, or engage in prostitution. Boys also leave school to work as hawkers, or do menial jobs for a pittance.

This cannot be left to continue. Efforts must be made now to reverse the situation. One way of doing this is for the government to take action against parents or guardians of school dropouts, who get married, or take up odd jobs.