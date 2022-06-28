Do we have a ‘parliament of owls’?

By Kasera Nick Oyoo More by this Author

When the English came up with the phrase “a parliament of owls” they were borrowing from Greek mythology.

In Greek mythology, owls are representative of the symbol of Athena, the goddess of wisdom and reason. The term “parliament” is the collective noun for owls, meaning that it denotes a group of individuals, and these individuals are expected to be wise, or are assumed to be.

The National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania has more than its fair share of wisdom among our representatives. In that, I have absolutely no doubt.

One can count more than a dozen whom I can, without a shadow of doubt, relate to what it is to be a “parliament of owls”. But in many traditional African societies, the owl is a harbinger of bad news. In many of those, it is said that when an owl lands on your roof, it heralds death in the family.

There are some of us who cannot proceed in a direction when an owl crosses their path. Such is the strength of mythology and our belief system.

Thus, while in the Western world “a parliament of owls” represents a house of wise representatives, closer to home, the phrase “a parliament of owls” is linked with mythical harbingers of bad news.

The names of some of our representatives are associated with progressive contribution, actions which truly lead one to believe that they not only mean what they say but also say what they mean.

The name Neema Lugangira comes to mind. A first-time Member of Parliament representing non-governmental organisations, Neema brings unrivalled discipline and focus to how she does her things. The founder of Agri Thamani and Omuka Hub comes across as a focused trendsetter and changemaker, who is genuinely interested in doing things in a great way

There are also Cabinet minister January Makamba, Abdullah Mwinyi, without forgetting Deogratias Mwanyika, the Njombe MP.

These are lawmakers who give the National Assembly the hope and respect it deserves. This is by no means an exhaustive list.

It is not even made from any research, but just by observation. In fact, if I were to pick the Legislator of the Year, I would probably name Neema Lugangira without any shadow of doubt.

However, there other names that do not bring respect to the moniker “Honourable so and so” as they love to be referred to.

We know them from their not-so-honourable actions and words. Some are well known for theatrics.

Rather than focus their attention, they prefer the most outrageous ways to seek public attention, either by saying the unsaid or doing the not-so-honourable.

Take the times we have heard members use the privilege of the House to disparage, speak ill and even make claims that they cannot substantiate, all because of immunity.

The latest one tried to make his claim sound funny and in jest. That the colourful use of language was used to project the image that a footballer celebrating scoring in a football match was wrong simply because his favourite team lost could not cover the truth that ignorance is no defence.

When such would be legislators open their mouths or jump on tables, one wonders what comes over them and decry the injustice they cause to their constituents.

One beautiful day, there shall be a law that has a recall clause. It should be a real honour to be elected to the august House by whatever constituency to lead them in legislative agenda.

The ones who lead by spewing hate, negativity and parochialism do this because, it seems, they have no idea what their role as legislators is. That role includes, but is not limited to, contributing to legislative affairs of the national assembly.

That is why Neema Lugangira beats the whole lot of sarakasi-type members, or the ones who think that a footballer from a neighbouring country is ungrateful to share his goal-scoring prowess because, allegedly, his country is in a civil war, and he is responsible. Talk of a parliament of owls, and not wise ones at that.