EDITORIAL: ALIGN NEW YOUTH POLICY WITH THE SDGS AGENDA

Tanzania is currently reviewing its National Youth Development Policy with the view to creating conducive environment and full participation of the youth in economic empowerment.

The move, as announced by the Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Youth Empowerment and Persons with Disability), Mr Patrobas Katambi, and the Deputy Principal Secretary in Zanzibar’s Ministry of Information and Youth, Mr Khamis Said, is crucial as the world strives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

It has been said time and again that the youth are the future of society. This means, communities must prudently and adequately invest in the youth to ensure they inherit a better world.

The global community collectively came up with the SDGs with the aim of ensuring that societies in the present and future times live in a better world, a world that sees everyone growing in all aspects of human life.

It was on this thinking that the 17 goals were developed to be used tools for measuring progress in society.

The goals are: 1. No Poverty 2. Zero Hunger 3. Good Health and Well-Being 4. Quality Education. 5. Gender Equality. 6. Clean Water and Sanitation 7. Affordable and Clean Energy.

Others are: 8. Decent work and economic growth 9. Industry, innovation and infrastructure 10. Reduced inequalities 11. Sustainale cities and communities 12. Responsible consumption and production 13. Climate action.

And the remaining are: 14. Life below water 15. Life on land 16. Peace, justice and strong institutions 17. Partnerships for the goals.

As Tanzania reviews its youth policy, it is indeed crucial to take into account the SDGs so they are reflected in the document.

The SDGs encompass all aspects of human life and it would actually be improving lives of the youth and other members of society.

The 10 percent set aside for women, youth and people with disabilities in local authorities' budgets must really be released to help the youth cope with life.





HOPE FOR AILING CHILDREN

Of the many health problems arising from our changing lifestyles, cancer poses a serious challenge mainly because of an acute shortage of facilities and experts. Though more prevalent among adults, children are not immune to it.

That is why many will welcome efforts being made to improve the treatment and care of children diagnosed with cancer.

A specialised unit for children was set up several years ago at Muhimbili National Hospital. The unit eased pressure on Dar es Salaam’s Ocean Road Cancer Institute, which is the leading cancer facility in Tanzania.

It is now up to the government to see to it that enough doctors and other health workers are trained, and posted to these facilities to provide children with that expert attention.

Thanks to the efforts of all those involved, 75 percent of children diagnosed with cancer have a good chance of being cured. Survival has improved from 15 to 20 per cent in 2006 to around 60 percent presently, which is a remarkable achievement within such a short time. More institutions should chip in to save the lives of all children diagnosed with cancer.