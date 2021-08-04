EDITORIAL: BEWARE; A SILENT KILLER IS ON THE PROWL IN OUR MIDST

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

At a time when Covid-19 is on everyone’s lips, heart ailments and healthy living appear to have quietly taken a back seat. Even before the advent of Covid 19 towards the end of 2019, heart diseases received far less attention than HIV/Aids and malaria despite being a serious health concern afflicting a sizeable section of the population.

Many Tanzanians still harbour the mistaken belief that being “sick” or healthy and fit as a fiddle is limited to whether or not one has a communicable disease. It is not uncommon for people to celebrate for days on end upon learning that they are HIV-free without knowing that they may be suffering from other life-threatening conditions such as heart disease.

People give themselves a clean bill of health without going beyond tests for communicable disease. Most Tanzanians are now aware of the threat posed by malaria and HIV/Aids, and what needs to be done to protect themselves, which is a very positive development as Tanzania grapples with the two major health concerns.

However, few Tanzanians are aware that heart ailments are also a major health concern, and even fewer know that many of the afflictions are preventable and can be managed if detected early.

That is why it is advisable for people to undergo regular medical checkups even if they feel fine and know that they don’t have any communicable illness.

Tanzania’s burgeoning middle class means that waistlines are expanding at an alarming rate as people adopt sedentary lifestyles with little or no physical exercise, and seldom watch what they eat. It is no wonder then that the prevalence of heart disease is rising steadily in the country.

Advertisement

Regular checkups make it possible for heart ailments to be detected early thus improving the chances of their being treated or managed. Advice can also be offered to reduce the risk of contracting heart disease.













COOPS SITUATION SADDENING

The collapse of numerous cooperatives in recent years due to gross mismanagement should be a cause for deep concern. However, we cannot totally ignore the positive role played by cooperatives in boosting rural economies, empowering farmers, and giving them a strong voice to negotiate for a just return on their members’ investment.

As about 80 per cent of the population depends on agriculture and its related sub-sectors as a source of livelihood, reforms are needed to enable them to cope with the demands of modern rural economies. The right policies are needed for their transformation, but the government can come in handy by assisting them to clear debts and ease access to credit.

Modern cooperatives should not only lobby for the interests of members, but also build a strong financial base to support their activities. The Tanzania Federation of Cooperatives can help ensure accountability and transparency in the running of its affiliated institutions. Strict observance of rules and regulations can help cooperatives survive.

Members should not only be involved in the running of their organisations, but should also have a strong voice in overall decision-making.



