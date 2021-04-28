EDITORIAL: NEW PLAN TO PUT A STOP TO ILLEGAL FISHING LAUDABLE

Illegal fishing has been a source of consternation for the government and conservationists for many years. The government is once again trying to end the scourge, this time by introducing long-term strategies that include increased involvement of local communities.

According to experts, factors behind illegal fishing include lax regulatory systems in the issuance of fishing permits; inadequate resources needed for surveillance and tracking, and an assortment of economic and social circumstances.

Others are lack of proper supervision, control and surveillance; high demand for fish, and low risk and high returns.

Fisheries minister Mashimba Ndaki has acknowledged that periodic operations have failed to end illegal fishing, and concurred with his deputy, Mr Abdallah Ulega, that there is a need to put in place long-term strategies.

These include the introduction of artificial fish breeding grounds along the Indian Ocean coast and lakes, as well as ensuring that local communities are sensitised and involved in tackling illegal fishing in their areas.

Illegal fishing remains an unwelcome activity because it is a key driver of global overfishing in addition to threatening marine ecosystems, putting food security and regional stability at risk, and being linked to human rights violations and even organised crime.

Fishing techniques such as the use of the bottom trawling catches what is not intended, and destabilise marine ecosystems.

Also, the use of explosives kills intended and unintended species alike, causing unspeakable damage to marine life, and destroying natural fish breeding grounds, particularly coral reefs that take many years to recover.

The government’s renewed efforts to end this long-standing problem once and for all deserve commendation since the goal is to ensure that the fishing industry is safe, profitable, sustainable and contributes to Tanzania’s economic growth in the right way.





EMPOWER EXTENSION OFFICERS

The amount of yields farmers lose before and after harvest every year continues to be a cause for concern. The government has on a number of occasions conceded that at least 40 per cent of crops go to waste during the pre- and post-harvest seasons in the country.

Factors behind this may be wide and varied, but the lack of knowledge among farmers features prominently. A significant number of farmers across the country are not fully aware of proper methods of crop preservation after harvesting. This exposes them to major post-harvest losses.

This includes losses in various related activities from the time of harvest to processing and marketing. At the marketing stage, for example, many farmers find themselves caught in a time warp, and fail to understand the changing dynamics of their markets. They end up with crops they cannot sell.

An annual 40 per cent loss is way too much, and calls to educate farmers are a step in the right direction. However, most agriculture extension officers lack adequate resources to reach farmers. On a more practical note, therefore, the government should empower these experts to spearhead interventions, reduce losses and boost food security.