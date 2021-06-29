EDITORIAL: ROADS IN URBAN AREAS NEED MORE PROTECTION

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Increasing demands of fast growing populations in Tanzania’s cities and towns mean that urban planning remains a big challenge. Vast resources and manpower to provide public amenities and services are needed in urban areas, and whatever facilities that are put up must therefore be guarded jealously to prevent unnecessary damage.

It is for this reason that the reported high incidence of heavy lorries damaging roads in Dar es Salaam and other cities and major towns is not only food for thought for town planners, but also a wake-up call for the relevant authorities.

Apart from the wanton destruction of newly built transport infrastructure, especially service roads, the many heavy lorries plying roads in urban areas aggravate traffic jams and have contributed to the increasing number of accidents.

According to a recent study, operators of heavy-duty lorries, usually carrying heavy equipment, flagrantly contravene road regulations. The study found that such vehicles are frequently involved in fatal accidents, especially during the night.

The lorries carry loads, often above their axle capacity, thus damaging the roads and reducing their life span. Needless to say, this is indicative of failure to enforce regulations. Some officials are most probably lax and, therefore, do not perform their jobs as required.

A few months ago, the authorities in Dar es Salaam put up signs prohibiting the parking of heavy-duty lorries in various areas. Understandably, the decision drew praise as it was aimed at restoring order and protecting infrastructure built at huge cost in places that had been turned into lorry garages and parking lots.

However, the areas were clear for a few weeks before the lorries began creeping back, and we are now back to square one. One wonders whether somebody is not sleeping on the job.

MAKE VET SCIENCE ATTRACTIVE

Veterinary science is not very high in the list of coveted professions because it is not highly marketable and rewards – in terms of salaries, fringe benefits and social security dues – are relatively low. This explains the migration by some entrants in pursuit of greener pastures elsewhere.

When it comes to the number of veterinarians, Tanzania, which has the third largest livestock herd in Africa after Sudan and Ethiopia, is trailing Kenya and Uganda, which have much fewer animals. It is an unsettling paradox indeed.

The relatively success stories of the neighbours are attributed to factors that are within the capabilities of the Tanzanian government and the private sector on drivers such as reasonable budgetary allocations, attractive employment packages, advanced training and infrastructure development related to facilities like animal dips.

Tanzania should transform the livestock sector from a source of miserable livelihoods for thousands of pastoralists into a vibrant engine that enriches their livelihoods, and contributes substantially to the nation’s foreign currency kitty.

