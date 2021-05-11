EDITORIAL: TIME TO PERMANENTLY END PERENNIAL DESK SHORTAGE

Pictures and video clips showing pupils sitting on dusty floors, bricks or stones in classrooms (where they happen to exist) are no longer considered news. This is because lack of decent furniture for learners is publicised so frequently that it is common knowledge except to first-time visitors to the country.

It would be news – and a good dose of it at that – if the trend had shifted to the glory of pupils studying in adequately furnished classrooms. It would be naïve of anyone to write off as uncalled-for monotony the periodic reminders that our youth are learning in a hostile environment.

These images are meant to draw the attention of all stakeholders to the fact that the problem still exists, and threatens to evolve into an even bigger crisis if it is not addressed earnestly and as a matter of urgency.

Granted, the problem is partly worsened by what, paradoxically, is a positive development – the phenomenal rise in primary school enrolment from about five million in 2002 to more than double that a few years ago. Secondary school enrolment numbers in recent years are equally impressive.

However, breathtaking enrolment figures – which have been shouted from the rooftops over the past five years or so – must go hand in hand with a friendly learning environment to be meaningful. Sadly, this remains a far cry despite commendable efforts made in recent years, as there is still an acute shortage of desks, particularly in public primary and secondary schools, countrywide.

Dedicated government-community partnership will be necessary to bridge the shortfall, which is bound to rise in tandem with enrolment figures. An area worth considering is the mismatch between abundant timber forest reserves and a critical furniture shortage in schools.

However, there is also the issue of durability and general quality of desks supplied to schools in recent years. There are instances of desks falling apart even before learners start to use them. This is unacceptable as it smacks of underhand dealings in the procurement of desks.





SAVE OUR CULTURAL HERITAGE

Not only should we teach the young our country’s history, but we should also strive to preserve art and artefacts with historical significance. In years to come, they will give future generations an insight into the foundations of their society.

It is on this account that we agree with a recent call by experts urging Tanzanians to rethink our limited interest in historic architecture. There are many buildings built during the pre-colonial and colonial eras that reflect our past. These are fast vanishing, either due to property development or vagaries of the weather.

Experts routinely highlight the need to invest more in conservation and restoration of structures of historical significance for the sake of posterity. They note with concern that most of the funding for conservation comes from donors. The government is not keen, apparently. Since donor funding cannot be guaranteed, we must strive for self-reliance if we are to sustain efforts to protect and preserve our cultural heritage.