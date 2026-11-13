Ayra Starr joins a growing list of African stars heading to Coachella

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr is set to add her name to the growing list of African artistes who have performed at Coachella, as the continent continues to gain visibility at one of the world’s most influential music festivals.

The Rush hitmaker has secured a place on the line-up for the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will take place on April 9 to 18 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

According to the line-up unveiled by organisers on Wednesday, Ayra Starr will perform on April 11 and 18, the festival’s two Sundays, alongside American singer SZA, who will headline both dates.

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Her appearance will put her among an international collection of performers, including Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun, Four Tet, Becky G, BABYMONSTER, Remi Wolf, Tove Lo, Victoria Monét and Jorja Smith.

While the booking marks another milestone in Ayra Starr’s international career, it also adds to a story that has been building for African music at Coachella over more than a decade.

One of the early Nigerian acts to perform at the festival was Seun Kuti, who appeared with Egypt 80 in 2012, taking the Afrobeat tradition associated with his father, the late Fela Kuti, to the California stage.

South African DJ Black Coffee followed with performances in 2016, 2018 and 2022, helping to widen the festival’s exposure to African sounds. In 2019, Nigerian stars Burna Boy and Mr Eazi also joined the line-up, bringing Afrobeats to an increasingly international audience.

By 2022, the representation had begun to stretch beyond the genre, with Zambian-born Sampa the Great, South African DJ duo Major League DJz and Nigerian singer CKay among the African performers.

The following year, Burna Boy returned, while South African amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles made her Coachella debut. Their appearances reflected the growing reach of African music, with different sounds finding space alongside established international acts.

That diversity continued in 2024, when Nigerian singer Tems and DJ Spinall performed. Spinall also brought out fellow Nigerian artistes Fireboy DML and Teni during his set, while Nigerien guitarist Mdou Moctar represented the continent’s instrumental music tradition.

In 2025, the African contingent included South African singer Tyla, Nigerian singer Rema, Ghanaian singer Amaarae and Seun Kuti with Egypt 80. DJs Desiree and AMÉMÉ also featured, further demonstrating the range of African talent reaching the festival.

The 2026 edition maintained that momentum, with Nigerian superstar Davido officially billed as the only African artiste on the line-up. He performed on the Gobi Stage during both weekends, while Wizkid and Tems later made a surprise appearance with Justin Bieber for a performance of Essence.

It is against this expanding history that Ayra Starr’s selection carries significance. Her appearance will not only extend Nigeria’s presence at the festival but also give the singer another opportunity to connect with audiences beyond Africa.

She has built an international profile through songs such as Rush and Commas, collaborations and performances in different markets. Coachella will provide another major platform for her music, placing her alongside some of the biggest names in the global entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, the 2027 festival will be headlined by Dua Lipa on Fridays, Tame Impala on Saturdays and SZA on Sundays. Puerto Rican star Daddy Yankee has also been announced for a special top-billed performance.