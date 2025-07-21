Execution of Dira 2050 is the ultimate leadership

A quick glance at the crowd gathered at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre in Dodoma last week for the launch of Dira 2050 might have tempted one to believe that Tanzania had already arrived in the upper-middle-income bracket

Let us park that thought for a moment.

Three weeks ago, after a round of golf at the TPDF Lugalo Golf Course in Dar es Salaam, a casual conversation turned serious. A golfing colleague, who happens to be an investor from a neighbouring country, shared his frustrations. He had taken his leadership team to task after being fed up with what he said was their “I-don’t-care” attitude.

Here is how the conversation went, as reconstructed for context:

Q: What is the current population of Tanzania?

A: Around 67 million (as per 2022 census results).

Q: Of the 67 million, how many have completed secondary education?

A: Let us say about 50 percent. That is 33.5 million.

Q: Of those, how many have gone on to university?

A: Perhaps half again – about 16 to 17 million.

Q: Of those, how many are in formal employment?

A: Maybe 5 million.

Q: And how many hold managerial or leadership roles?

A: Roughly 10 percent – that is 500,000.

Q: Senior management?

A: Just 1 percent – approximately 5,000 people.

Then came the million-dollar question(s)!

Do you realise what is expected of you?

Do you understand that over 60 million Tanzanians are relying on you to get it right for the sake of their livelihoods, dignity and future?

It’s a massive burden.

Back to our function in Dodoma. That analogy haunted me as I scanned the audience.

The room teemed with Tanzania’s A-listers: the Executive arm – past and present; the Legislative top brass – past and present; the Judiciary and, of course, members of the so-called “Fourth Estate”.

Also out in force were representatives from the public sector, corporate Tanzania, the startup ecosystem and civil society as were politicians, diplomats and entertainers…you name it.

Make no mistake: over 75 percent of those in attendance are not poor by global standards.

They were well-dressed (I should say, “we were”) and represented a chunk of the population whose incomes contribute significantly to Tanzania’s GDP – the same GDP that gets divided by population to determine per capita income.

So, why did they show up for a launch about a future they seem to have already secured?

This is where the real essence of leadership comes in.

As President Bill Clinton once quipped (in another context), “It is the economy, stupid.”

Here, let me borrow and adapt: It is about leadership at all levels, stupid!

If each attendee paused to ask themselves, “why me?” they would realise that it was not just an invitation – it was a calling. A sacred responsibility to serve beyond self.

Think of the millions of Tanzanians still trapped in abject poverty. Think of the millions of youth without jobs, food, or hope for tomorrow.

Leadership, therefore, cannot be limited to positions and titles. We need leadership without position – a call to influence, act and serve from wherever one may be.

Take the bold statement by prominent businessman Rostam Aziz at the launch. He challenged the government to better support Tanzanian investors. Fair point.

But as the Swahili saying goes, “Ukishikwa, shikilia.”

Why should the government keep bailing out those who have squandered opportunities, only to give the private sector a bad name?

A senior government official seated next to me sympathised, but shared her own struggles: “Our local contractors, wasumbufu hao!” Difficult to work with.

This is why we need a critical mass of transformational leaders – people who turn privilege into purpose, not just for themselves, but for the underprivileged.

And it begins at the individual level. That is where the 3i Leadership Philosophy comes in: 1. Ignite the fire within you – cultivate inner drive and purpose; 2. Inspire progress. Let that personal growth lead to tangible change; 3. Inspire generations…create impact that ripples across time.

By the time we reach 2050, leadership will either be crucified – or crowned. And not just any leadership, but ethical, purposeful, accountable and selfless leadership.

If you are among the 5,000 extremely fortunate leaders in this nation, know this: “From everyone who has been given much, much will be required; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.” (Luke 12:48).