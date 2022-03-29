Gender: How the tables have turned

By Kasera Nick Oyoo More by this Author

The tables have turned as gender roles shift

These are interesting times we live in, and gender roles have been redefined. We live in post-Beijing times, and these are truly trying times for the male species.

Having enjoyed thousands of years when men could get away with just about anything and everything, Beijing in 1995 was the turning point.

The beef with post-Beijing is that, if you are religious, the good books have remained the same, giving the female species the royal princess treatment that demands, yes, demands, that the female species be taken care of.

Females have turned the tables, and are now ruling the roost – no pun intended – and ruining the roosters’ privileged agenda. Seriously, le femme fatale has been created out of this post-Beijing agenda, and this is no idle joke.

Talk about the camel asking to rest the nose under the cover, but eventually coming through with the hump and thereby uprooting the tent.

Look at the manner in which the post-Beijing agenda runs the world these days. With the good book in the one hand, le femme fatale still wants the biblical, or Koranic perspective to prevail. They are supposed to be taken care of. That task is so well documented in the Bible that the male gender is weekly reminded at every church, synagogue, you name it, that it is the males’ responsibility to cloth, feed, and house the female species.

The pre-Beijing female gender probably suffered the fate of being in their place with resilience. Not so le femme fatale. Le femme fatale is highly educated, and, as a consequence, a beneficiary of the 50/50 agenda, which, in reality, is never about equality and equity, but a takeover dominance.

Boardrooms from Coca-Cola to the IMF are now dominated by women leaders who call the shots, and there is no telling where next real iron ladies (forget Lady Margaret Thatcher, the deceased former British Prime Minister) are going to emerge from, and more importantly, what they shall do.

With biblical and other holy book teachings, the post-Beijing women are fighters for the 50/50 agenda plus more. Having taken over boardrooms, their emancipation now has them taking over bedrooms and sitting rooms.

Taking over the bedroom is where the trouble is because the post-Beijing activists have metamorphosed such that they are no longer the long suffering bearer of the burden, but the rightist, self-assured board-rooming ruling chiefs. I have no intention of naming any names of chiefs no wonder how prominent and your egging me to do so.

Which would be alright. Women are taking over this changing role, but the small matter called love is still being thrown in the mix. If, like me, you read some history you would know about the French Madame Marie Antoinette. Who knows she could have been the real Beijingist precursor.

Marie Antoinette “became increasingly unpopular among the people, however, with the French libellees accusing her of being profligate, promiscuous, harbouring sympathies for France’s perceived enemies—particularly her native Austria—and her children of being illegitimate”.

I am not accusing post-Beijing activists of all the things Marie Antoinette was accused of, but certainly it is difficult to imagine how an activist whose daily bread is buttered can also stand in one corner, and demand to be loved 100 percent, and be treated like the princess of old folklore.

It looks unreal that we can find, in these heady post Beijing days and agenda, a member of the female species who has a highflying career and well paying job, but who is also willing to play the role of the traditional biblical wife, and rib-supporter of the male species.

Why would they when need the male rib when everything the male can do they can do better. The Western habits of “ladies first”, which we have adopted, have only added fuel to the fire. We now have a situation where the female gender wants to have their cake and eat it. We are watching a takeover of the world in our time.