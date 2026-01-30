Is East Africa really ready to host the 2027 Afcon finals?

When Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania unveiled the Pamoja Bid to jointly host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, it was hailed as a historic Pan-African moment. Three neighbouring East African nations, united by culture and ambition, promised to open a new chapter for African football.

Yet as the countdown begins, a harder, more uncomfortable question refuses to go away: are the Pamoja countries truly ready—by African standards today, not yesterday?

To answer that question honestly, East Africa must be measured not against sentiment, but against precedent, performance and the bar set by recent hosts, particularly Morocco.

Morocco has fundamentally changed what “Afcon-ready” means. Although it last hosted Afcon in 1988, the country’s massive investments ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals transformed its football ecosystem. Today, Morocco boasts:

• World-class stadiums in Casablanca, Rabat, Tangier, Marrakech and Agadir

• High-speed rail (Al Boraq), seamless airport connectivity and modern highways

• Efficient fan mobility and night-time public safety

• Training facilities that rival top European standards

• A football culture visible even at night, where youth play freely in safe, well-lit spaces

This is not accidental. It is the result of decades of deliberate state planning, sports-focused governance and integration of football into national development.

Contrast this with history: in the 1980s, Côte d’Ivoire was more developed than Morocco and had already hosted Afcon (1984). Today, the roles are reversed. Morocco invested consistently, while others stalled. That lesson matters for the rest of Africa, but much more East Africa.

The Pamoja bid highlights stadium projects in Zanzibar, Pemba, Nairobi, Arusha, Dodoma, Dar es Salaam, Kampala and Hoima. While stadiums are essential, Afcon is not hosted inside concrete bowls alone.

Modern Afcon success depends largely on urban mobility, security and crowd control, visa accessibility, accommodation quality and capacity, medical readiness, media and broadcast infrastructure and ease of fan movement in-country and across borders.

Ahead of Afcon 2023 (played in 2024), Côte d’Ivoire invested billions of dollars. Yet in the final stages, the Prime Minister and Minister of Sports were dismissed after concerns that some pitches were not ready, particularly under heavy rain.

The message from CAF and the global football audience was clear: money spent does not excuse substandard delivery.

History is not kind to unprepared hosts. In 1996, Kenya was awarded Afcon hosting rights. As deadlines approached, infrastructure delays, stadium concerns and logistical gaps became undeniable. CAF withdrew hosting rights and South Africa stepped in and successfully hosted and won the tournament.

Nearly 30 years later, that episode still echoes. It reminds us that CAF does not reward intention; it rewards readiness.

Mobility crisis: Kampala as a case study

Take Kampala, one of the proposed Afcon host cities. On a normal weekday—without Afcon crowds, the city is often gridlocked. Traffic congestion affects emergency response times, team transportation, match scheduling reliability, fan experience and safety.

If Kampala struggles today, what happens when tens of thousands of fans, officials, teams and media arrive simultaneously?

Hoima, another proposed venue, faces even steeper challenges limited accommodation capacity, absence of highways, shortage of top-class hotels, weak air and road connectivity etc. Afcon does not wait for cities to “grow into” readiness. Readiness must exist before kick-off.

Afcon is a continental celebration for all 55 African nations. Yet visa regimes in parts of East Africa remain restrictive. Kenya has made progress with an online visa application system. Uganda and Tanzania still face criticism for slow, inconsistent visa processes.

In contrast, successful hosts simplify entry, encourage movement and treat fans as guests, not suspects. Without visa harmonisation and efficient border control, the Pamoja vision of seamless regional hosting might face some steep encounters.

Afcon today is no longer a mere African event. The world is watching! From global broadcasters, sponsors, international fans to Fifa and CAF auditors.

Security failures, crowd mismanagement, or transport breakdowns are amplified instantly. Hosting Afcon is not just about football pride; it is about national credibility.

Avoiding blind patriotism

True Pan-Africanism demands honesty. Loving your country does not mean ignoring its weaknesses. Morocco succeeded because it accepted criticism early and acted decisively. East Africa must do the same. Blind patriotism, defending unpreparedness as “African resilience”, is the fastest way to embarrassment.

We have seen tournaments postponed, relocated, or nations stripped of the right to host Afcon or and Chan finals simply because governments underestimated the scale of modern football events.

The Pamoja bid has promise, political goodwill and regional symbolism, but symbolism alone will not move fans, secure borders, drain traffic, or dry waterlogged pitches.

To be ready by 2027, East Africa must treat infrastructure as a system, not isolated projects, fix urban mobility, harmonise visa policies, invest in accommodation and fan services, accept criticism without defensiveness and learn from Morocco, not envy it! Afcon belongs to all of Africa, but hosting it is a privilege earned through preparation, not passion.

If East Africa wants to host Afcon successfully, it must first answer the hardest question honestly:

Are we building for the tournament—or are we hoping the tournament will build us?