KILI INTERNET SERVICES A LAUDABLE DEVELOPMENT

Advertising is drifting from traditional ways. Rapidly changing technology is sending everything digital.

The technological shift is leaving no untouched and Tanzania, which boasts an abundance of natural tourist attractions, has no option but to keep apace.

Internet services on Mount Kilimanjaro’s were long overdue, but climbers can now access the Internet at 3,720 metres above sea level. This is a milestone.

It is a praiseworthy development as internet availability will ensure that tourists are always connected while on Africa’s highest mountain.

The launch augurs well for the current campaign to promote tourism, which was ravaged by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The sector is second after manufacturing in contributing to national income. Slightly over ten percent of GDP comes from tourism.

Availability of internet services promises more visibility of the mountain to the world. No doubt, the initiative will lead to increased tourists arrivals, which will mean more revenue from the industry.

For various reasons, Tanzania had in the past not performed very well in marketing its natural attractions. Shenanigans definitely had a hand in it, but the country has since come of age.

Poor promotion of attractions and lack of communication services in some areas denied the country billions of shillings in tourism revenue, which would have helped in funding various development projects.

The internet service, launched on Tuesday by the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye, should not end with Mount Kilimanjaro.

Similar services should also be available at other attractions that lack them.

Tourists feel more comfortable when they are connected all the time. This helps them to share their experiences in real time. In doing so, they help Tanzania market its natural attractions to millions of people across the world.

Previously, mountain climbers had to rely on erratic communication signals from a neighbouring country, which was a disgrace to Tanzania – the only country where tourists can scale “the Roof of Africa."





STEP UP THE WAR ON POVERTY

While Tanzania has made notable progress in education, the same cannot be said of its fight against disease as many people continue to die of preventable and curable diseases.

Much as people are more health conscious today, thanks to an increase in the educated population and public awareness, little can be said about material wellbeing.

And therein lies the main cause of underdevelopment, which is poverty. Even though people are aware of what a good education is, and more are aware of disease prevention and the need for treatment, poverty fails them.

The people have no choice but to step up the fight against poverty. Given that our county is increasingly getting urbanised, our people must be encouraged to engage in income generating activities.

Ways must be found to provide, especially the youth of Tanzania, with market information and credit facilities, if we are to alleviate poverty and uplift our people’s quality of life.







