Learn to make hay while the sun shines

Picture this real-life scene I witnessed from a front row seat in the VIP arena as I watched a football match, an important World Cup qualifier on November 11. It was hot, sun high and blaring, temperature about 30 degrees, the stadium buzzing with the tense murmurs of the local fans. The local host team was pumped up and ready to do justice against the eager, ambitious visitors. The whistle blew, the hosts charged, pressure was on the visiting team’s defence. The crowd grew loud in anticipation. Their first opportunity came less than ten minutes after the whistle, a pass across the goal front with no visiting team defender in sight. But alas, the host striker misses the shot. Non the less the host team mood stayed high. They kept the pressure on. The second opportunity came a few minutes later, a ball passed on to the front striker and an empty goal in sight. Another miss!! This time the eager striker sent the ball flying high over the posts!! A loud gasp! The crowd grew agitated. Then it happened. The visitors got their first opportunity. A defensive error, and voila!! A striker sends it into the host’s net. 1-0!!!! This scenario played repeatedly. Many lost opportunities by the hosts despite the attacking pressure. In total the visitors got only three opportunities and converted them all. 3-0 the final verdict, proving that it’s not the number of opportunities that count, but rather how many you convert. What a disappointment for the host crowd. A world cup dream shattered as they watched. They were not too loud as they departed the now dark stadium.

How many times does this happen in your professional life? When you look back at your career can you identify the many opportunities that came your way but you squandered? I certainly can. Many of them I did not even recognise as opportunities but those that I did still sit on my career timeline like huge anthills on an otherwise clean pathway, and I’m left wondering, ‘What if?’ The question thus arises, what is the best way to prepare for and take advantage of opportunity when it shows up?

Firstly, one would need to ensure that they are clear on what they want to achieve. An opportunity can only be referred to as such if by taking it you draw closer to your set goal. This implies that clearly defining those goals is a prerequisite to the process. Once the goals have been clarified one needs to reframe oneself mentally by envisioning themselves on the road to achieving them, in so doing mentally visualising the possible routes to success and the various opportunities they may meet along the way.

Your set goals are quite personal in nature, but you would get good mileage in achieving them by sharing them (or some aspects of them) with other people who may help with delivering the opportunity you need to achieve them. It is therefore critical that you develop the required networks to make this happen. Be extremely selective in building those networks as you want to avoid any ‘spoilers’ who may creep in during the process.

“Curiosity killed the cat” they say, but protagonists of this theory are oblivious of the fact that thanks to curiosity, humanity has developed out of the caves in which we once lived. Develop a ‘questioning’ mindset. Your curiosity will guide you towards questions, the answers of which may be the doors to the opportunity you seek. The more curiosity you develop the more aware you will be of your surrounding and the more you will open your eyes.

For the more risk averse types, taking risks can be a daunting exercise. Risk taking leads to certain change, which change can be quite scary for those that don’t like the thought of getting out of their comfort zones. When opportunity does come around it may come in the form of a crossroad that will require you to go one way or the other, a ‘risky’ decision you will have to make. Taking risks need not be as scary as it sounds if one learns how to calculate the pros and cons of each option before going one way or the other. Taking advantage of opportunity will require that you learn the skill of taking calculated risks. The key with taking calculated risks is that once you have made the decision, plunge in with both feet. Any form of hesitation will hinder your execution of the chosen option, so once you have taken the decision, go all the way with it.

So, there you are, armed to the teeth with all the above skills, ready to take the opportunity, but when it comes around you fail to recognise it! When it finally shows up, opportunity will come in many different shapes or form. Without the muscle to help you recognise it you will have toiled in vain. Be always alert and attentive to your environment. Keep abreast with the latest happenings and keep a nimble mindset, ready to ‘jump’ when called upon to do so. Remember that it is in the detail that the devil resides, so split that detail and you may find opportunity lying there too.

In closing, opportunity is the gateway to change, and change, like taxes, is an inescapable constant, so why not make it work for you? Don’t drop opportunity like my friends in the host team did, but rather make hay while the sun shines, for when it fades away to give way to the inevitable approaching rains it will take the opportunity to do so along with it.