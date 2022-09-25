Lesson learnt from Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Services

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

The death and subsequent burial of Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, and 15 other nations is one of the biggest stories of 2022. For instance, in Tanzania, there are mixed feelings, as she is part of our history.

Back in 1961 and 1962, she was the Queen of Tanganyika. The newly independent state was at the same time a constitutional monarchy, thanks to Tanganyika Independence Act 1961.

When the monarchy was abolished, Tanganyika became a republic within the Commonwealth, with the president of Tanganyika being the Head of State.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth: Monarch who had to adjust to the shift from Empire to Commonwealth

“I send you my warmest good wishes on the occasion of the inauguration of the Republic of Tanganyika and your assumption of office as the first President” it is part of a message the Queen sent to the then President Julius Nyerere, after the Tanganyika monarchy was abolished.

It showcases her friendly, diplomatic, and pragmatic- some of the values that made her a great person during her seven decades of reign as the British monarch.

Advertisement

I was watching the Queen Elizabeth II funeral services on TV. It was a sad but interesting moment to see her crown (which she wore for 70 years), orb and scepter removed from her coffin, and the wand broken, indicating her reign had formally ended!

This reminds us that there is a final journey to all human beings after our tour on Mother Earth comes to an end.

That moment was a great reminder that power and all authorities one might hold become nothing after death.

Our Holy Books remind us that we came into this world with nothing and will leave with nothing except the good deeds that will help us on the Day of Judgment.

They say life is a patient teacher, and with the Queen’s passing, there are many lessons I learnt! For instance, no matter how powerful one can be, no matter how popular, how loved, how needed, yet one day we will die. So, it’s vital to do good when alive for ourselves and others.

Also Read: Tributes pour in from all over the world after Queen Elizabeth dies

No matter what we encounter in day-to-day life, whether a good or bad experience, remember that there is a lesson, great or small, so keep learning.

Everyone should remember that s/he was created for a purpose. There is something special within you, so do your best to become the best version of yourself and become an inspiration to others.

Success is measured differently by different people. For instance, an individual’s success story or goal at the family level is to meet the family members’ basic needs (food, clothes, shelter, and medical care).

In attaining such a goal, we also realize our potential, and making our life meaningful.

Although you struggle to make your family members happy, genuine and meaningful happiness will be felt within you when others nearby are also pleased by what you do. We have neighbours who are in great need of our help.

There is nothing like small help in giving/supporting a needy person.

You might think Tsh 1,000 is negligible, but to the needy person, it’s a matter of life and death.

The philosophical idea of the power of giving is time-tested, and the more you give to the needy, the more you are blessed!! The more you support the needy, the more you make a tremendous difference. So, let’s do small things in extraordinary ways.

Regardless of our differences in culture, religion, nationality, and race/ethnicity, we can make the world a better place for everyone. Being kind, humble, showing love, and supporting the needy (orphans, elders, disabled, refugees, etc.) make life meaningful both to the giver and recipients, and makes the world a better place. Therefore, let’s do good and be good to others as we reflect on the life hereafter.