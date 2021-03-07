Mafia ferry signals hope for island’s economy

The new ‘MV Kilindoni, Hapa Kazi Tu’ ferry that was unveiled early last month is proving to be the real game-changer for the Mafia Island economy that was seeing sluggish growth.

The government should be commended for its efforts which led to the funding of the Sh5.3 billion ferry that is said to impact the lives of hundreds of residents.

What is even more impressive is the fact that the 100-tonne capacity ferry was built by a local company; Mwanza-based Songoro Marine Transport Boatyard at a Dar es Salaam workshop. This goes to show that Tanzania has companies that are capable of executing such enormous tasks.

Back to the benefits of the ferry, plying between Mafia and Nyamisati in the Coastal Region, residents living in Mafia and Nyamisati now no longer have to worry about unreliable transportation means such as canoes and small ships which posed a risk to their safety.

Furthermore, the ferry has brought in new economic opportunities for small traders who now have access to a wider market within Mafia Island and beyond. Ease of mobility means they can now ply from one village to another with their merchandize, offering customers an array of products – something that was not easily achievable prior to the ferry’s construction.

Better yet, what we should all applaud as the ferry continues to relieve residents of some of the hurdles that they were subjected to for a very long time is the fact that it is cost-effective. According to residents who use the ferry, the cost of travel has been reduced by roughly Sh5,000, where previously they had to pay Sh21,000 per person traveling on the ferry, it now costs them Sh16,000.

Advertisement

We further commend the government for seeing the untapped opportunities in Mafia Island which also prompted their decision to commission the construction of a ferry that would open up the island. For example businesses, especially in marine – such as fishing will now thrive more thanks to being exposed to more customers.









Adressing the challenges

But, even though there are tangible results seen in the short time that the ferry has been operational, the challenges that have been voiced out by some of the beneficiaries should be addressed. For example, one resident pointed out the unreliable schedule of the ferry, stating that sometimes they [passengers] spend hours waiting for departure. Judging by the response from the Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Services Agency (Tamesa) towards the queries, a solution will soon be availed because according to Tamesa’s chief executive officer Japhet Maselle, the ferry is being operated on a provisional basis. He also asked passengers to be patient as the operators and the authority are studying and monitoring some key issues that will determine how the ferry operates consistently.

With all these vivid benefits that have already been realized just after a month of the ferry’s operation in Mafia Island, we can confidently say that the future looks bright for Mafia and its close vicinities. We should thus expect bigger and better things as residents continue to make the most of the ferry.