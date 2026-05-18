Media faces silent but existential threat

At first glance, the media industry appears to be thriving. Audiences are larger, content consumption is at an all-time high, and digital platforms have made news and entertainment more accessible than ever before.

In markets across Africa, including Tanzania, millions of people engage with media daily scrolling, watching, listening, and sharing. By traditional logic, this growth in audience should translate into stronger revenues.

But it hasn’t.

Beneath the surface lies a silent crisis: media revenues are shrinking, even as audiences continue to expand. This contradiction is not only puzzling it is dangerous. It challenges the sustainability of media organisations and raises fundamental questions about the future of the industry.

The root of this crisis lies in a shift in how value is created and captured. Historically, media organisations monetised attention through advertising.

The more people you reached, the more valuable your platform became. This model worked effectively in an era where media channels were limited and audiences were relatively captive.

Today, that model has been disrupted.

Digital platforms such as Google and Meta have redefined the rules of the game.

They offer advertisers precision targeting, real-time analytics, and performance-based pricing.

Instead of paying for potential reach, advertisers now pay for measurable outcomes clicks, conversions, and engagement.

As a result, a significant share of advertising budgets has shifted away from traditional media toward these global platforms.

For media houses, this has created a paradox.

They continue to produce content that attracts large audiences, but they no longer control the primary channels through which that content is distributed or monetised.

Traffic flows through platforms that capture the majority of advertising value, leaving content creators with a shrinking share of the revenue.

At the same time, audience behaviour has evolved in ways that further complicate monetisation.

Consumption is increasingly fragmented across multiple platforms and devices.

Users no longer engage with a single media outlet; they move fluidly between websites, social media, video platforms, and messaging apps.

Loyalty has declined, and attention spans have shortened. In such an environment, capturing attention is only half the battle—retaining and monetising it is far more difficult.

Another factor contributing to the revenue decline is the commoditisation of content.

The digital landscape is saturated with information. News, entertainment, and opinion are produced at scale, often at little or no cost to the consumer.

This abundance has driven down the perceived value of content, making it harder for media organisations to charge premium prices for advertising or subscriptions.

So what is the way forward?

First, media organisations must rethink their value proposition. The future is not in selling space, but in delivering solutions.

Advertisers are looking for partners who can help them achieve business objectives whether that is brand awareness, customer acquisition, or market expansion.

This requires a shift toward integrated offerings that combine content, data, and experiential elements to create measurable outcomes.

Second, there is a need to invest in audience intelligence. Understanding who the audience is, how they behave, and what drives their engagement is critical to unlocking value.

Data should inform not only editorial decisions but also commercial strategies.

Media organisations that can demonstrate deep audience insights will be better positioned to attract and retain advertisers.

Third, diversification of revenue streams is essential. Relying solely on traditional advertising is no longer viable.

Opportunities exist in events, branded content, subscriptions, partnerships, and niche products tailored to specific audience segments.

The goal is to build a more resilient business model that is less vulnerable to shifts in advertising spend.

Finally, media organisations must recognise and leverage their unique strengths. Local media, in particular, holds an advantage in trust and cultural relevance.

These attributes cannot be easily replicated by global platforms. The silent crisis facing the media industry is not a result of declining demand for content.

On the contrary, demand has never been higher. The challenge lies in capturing value in a rapidly changing ecosystem where traditional models no longer apply.

Addressing this crisis will require more than incremental adjustments. It demands a fundamental rethinking of how media organisations operate, compete, and deliver value.

The audiences are there. The opportunity is clear.

The question is whether the industry is ready to adapt before the silence becomes irreversible.