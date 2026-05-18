Chadema leaders renew calls for new Constitution, political reforms in Tanzania

Dar/Geita. Chadema vice-chairman for Mainland Tanzania, Mr John Heche, said Tanzanians can attain a higher standard of living if they elect leaders through a transparent system that protects citizens’ interests.

Mr Heche, accompanied by members of the party’s Central Committee (CC), said Chadema would continue fighting for citizens' interests while urging the public to support the party’s campaign for political reforms.

The leaders made the remarks on Sunday, May 17, 2026, during the launch of the New Constitution Operation and the “Free Tundu Lissu” campaign at Nyankumbu Grounds in Geita Region.

Mr Heche said the Lake Zone should have established major mineral research and technology centres, alongside mineral beneficiation industries, arguing that such investments would have positioned Tanzania as a global economic hub.

According to him, the absence of value addition has denied citizens employment opportunities, noting that although Tanzanite is found only in Tanzania, India remains the world’s leading seller of the gemstone.

Addressing supporters at a Primary School grounds in Nyankumbu Ward, Geita Municipality, Mr Heche compared Tanzania’s economic trajectory with that of China.

He said China was among the world’s poorest nations in 1978, but within 47 years had transformed into one of the richest economies globally, lifting more than 400 million people out of poverty.

By comparison, he said, poverty in Tanzania continues to rise because of weak leadership systems.

“Tanzanians want to enjoy better lives now, not continue being promised good lives only in heaven. Citizens deserve to see and benefit from improved living standards here on earth, sleep peacefully, and live with dignity,” said Mr Heche.

He urged religious leaders to speak honestly about Tanzania’s economic potential, insisting the country should not continue relying heavily on imported goods instead of strengthening domestic production.

He also said that Chadema would not be intimidated by threats linked to the imprisonment of the party’s national chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu.

He maintained that the opposition party would continue demanding Mr Lissu’s release so that he could resume party leadership.

“We are being intimidated so that we remain silent, but we will not keep quiet. We will continue demanding justice, and what we want is for Tundu Lissu to be set free,” he said.

He further revealed that Chadema was planning nationwide demonstrations to press for key demands, including a new constitution and the release of Mr Lissu.

“The demonstrations will be massive and historic, but they will be conducted in accordance with the law. Our objective is to demand a new constitution together with the release of our chairman,” he said.

Zonal chairpersons

Nyasa Zone chairman Joseph Mbilinyi, popularly known as Sugu, said Tanzania’s development challenges stem from systemic weaknesses rather than an individual leader.

He said citizens must unite to dismantle ineffective systems and push for meaningful reforms.

“Businesspeople, workers, farmers, and other groups must unite. It will then become easier to overcome the hardships facing the country,” he said.

Coastal Zone chairman Boniface Jacob, commonly known as Boni Yai, said accountability was necessary following events surrounding the October 29, 2025, developments.

“For our country to remain safe, everyone involved must be held accountable,” he said.

Western Zone chairman Dickson Matata said it was unfortunate that residents of Geita continued to endure hardship despite the region’s vast mineral wealth.

“In many areas, people still lack access to clean and safe water. This is happening because citizens have allowed leadership to remain in the hands of people without good intentions. People have become too tolerant and silent,” he said.

Mr Matata urged citizens to rise and demand meaningful change so they could benefit from the natural resources available in their region.