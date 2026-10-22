More airlines are coming, but can Zanzibar turn connectivity into prosperity?

By Paul Owere





The growing interest of international airlines in connecting Tanzania with major global markets is more than a vote of confidence in the country’s tourism potential.

For Zanzibar, it presents an opportunity to turn improved accessibility, international recognition and infrastructure investment into jobs, new business and a more diversified economy.

The latest development is India’s IndiGo, which is set to introduce direct flights between Mumbai and Dar es Salaam from November 2026.

The route will strengthen links between Tanzania and one of Asia’s major commercial centres, creating new opportunities for business travel, tourism and trade.

IndiGo joins a wider pattern of expanding international connectivity, with airlines strengthening links to Tanzania from Europe and the Middle East. EgyptAir has introduced Cairo–Zanzibar services, while other carriers such as the British Airways planning connections that bring Tanzania closer to international markets.

For Zanzibar, the timing is significant. The islands received 917,167 international visitors in 2025, up from 736,755 in 2024. Between January and August 2026, arrivals reached 633,228, reflecting continued demand for the destination.

The island has also received an important international endorsement. At the 2026 World Travel Awards Africa Gala, Zanzibar won three honours: Africa’s Leading Beach Destination, Africa’s Leading Festival and Event Destination, and Africa’s Leading Regional Tourist Board. The recognition strengthens its international profile and provides another opportunity to attract visitors and investors.

But awards and new flights are only part of the equation. The real test is how effectively Zanzibar converts this momentum into lasting economic benefits.

The winners beyond the airport

Hotels and resorts are among the most immediate beneficiaries. More direct connections make Zanzibar easier to market in new destinations, helping travel agents and tour operators sell beach holidays, cultural experiences and longer stays.

Better connectivity can also strengthen the case for investment in hotels, branded residences, wellness facilities and conference venues.

Improved road infrastructure adds another important dimension. Better roads can make journeys between the airport, hotels, beaches, Stone Town and other attractions more convenient, while improving access to communities and businesses outside established tourism centres. Road upgrades can also help farmers and fishers transport produce to hotels, restaurants and markets more efficiently.

These gains matter because tourism is not sustained by airlines and hotels alone. Taxi drivers, tour guides, boat operators, restaurants, local shops and cultural attractions all stand to benefit when visitors spend more time and money on the islands.

The Indian connection offers a further opportunity. Mumbai is a major financial and commercial hub, and stronger links with Dar es Salaam could facilitate trade, investment and business travel. Zanzibar can position itself to attract Indian visitors interested in its beaches and heritage, as well as entrepreneurs exploring opportunities in tourism, property and related services.

However, a direct flight to Dar es Salaam does not automatically translate into more visitors to Zanzibar. Convenient and affordable onward connections are essential if the islands are to capture a share of the additional traffic.

Connectivity must create local value

For investors, the combination of international air links, improved roads, tourism recognition and expanding hospitality facilities can make Zanzibar a more accessible and attractive destination. Yet connectivity alone cannot guarantee inclusive growth.

If hotels import most of their supplies, employ too few local people in skilled positions or generate limited opportunities for surrounding communities, the wider economy will capture less value than visitor numbers suggest.

The government and private sector must therefore invest in vocational training, local supply chains, reliable utilities and tourism products beyond the beach. Better roads should connect communities to markets and opportunities, not simply move visitors between the airport and resorts.

Environmental protection is equally important. More visitors must not come at the expense of Zanzibar’s beaches, marine ecosystems, cultural heritage and the communities that give the destination its distinctive character.

Airlines, too, need sufficient demand to sustain their routes. Zanzibar cannot assume every new connection will be permanent. Maintaining services requires effective destination marketing, quality standards and a compelling visitor experience.

Ultimately, the combination of airline interest, World Travel Awards recognition and infrastructure improvements gives Zanzibar an opportunity to strengthen its position in international tourism.