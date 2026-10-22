The Bugesera roar: Why Rwanda’s Formula One deal is a win for East Africa tourism

By Paul Owere





When the engines finally roar at the proposed Rise Motordrome in Bugesera in the early 2030s, the sound will echo far beyond Rwanda’s hills. It could reverberate across the East African Community (EAC) and the wider African continent.

Rwanda’s ambition to host a Formula One Grand Prix under a reported 10-year agreement is more than a sporting milestone for Kigali.

It represents an opportunity to reposition East Africa as a destination for major international events, investment and high-value tourism.

For decades, Africa has been absent from the Formula One calendar, with the continent’s last race held in 1993. Rwanda’s pursuit of a return to the global championship could help change that narrative, placing East Africa before a worldwide audience and opening new commercial opportunities.

But the significance of the project lies not simply in the spectacle of fast cars. It is in the economic strategy built around them and whether the benefits can extend beyond Rwanda’s borders.

A rising tide for East African tourism

President Paul Kagame has made clear that Formula One is not an end in itself, but part of a wider development agenda.

Speaking about Rwanda’s ambitions, Kagame emphasised that although Rwanda is a small country, its aspirations extend beyond its own borders. He pointed to the country’s experience hosting major international events, including the NBA Africa League, the FIA General Assembly and the UCI World Championships, while expressing excitement about bringing Formula One to the continent.

His message was that Rwanda’s ambition should be understood in an African context, with opportunities for other countries and private-sector investors to participate.

That is an important distinction. Hosting a major international event can bring global attention, but its lasting value depends on how effectively that attention is converted into investment, tourism and jobs.

Formula One has a global audience running into hundreds of millions. A Grand Prix in Rwanda would give the region a prominent platform to promote its wildlife, beaches, cultural attractions and business opportunities. It could also complement existing tourism campaigns and encourage visitors to combine several destinations in one trip.

The potential benefits for Tanzania are particularly significant. International spectators travelling to Rwanda could extend their visits to Kenya’s Maasai Mara, Uganda’s gorilla-tracking destinations or Zanzibar’s beaches. Such itineraries would create opportunities for airlines, tour operators, hotels and other businesses across the region.

The commercial benefits could also reach farmers supplying hotels, transport companies moving visitors between destinations, restaurants and small businesses selling locally made products. However, these gains will not happen automatically. They will require coordinated regional marketing, convenient connections and tourism packages that make multi-country travel straightforward.

Infrastructure that unlocks the region

The proposed Rise Motordrome in Bugesera is expected to be developed alongside Rwanda’s new international airport, forming part of a broader hub for hospitality, entertainment and related services.

If successfully delivered, such infrastructure could support more than the Grand Prix itself. It could attract conferences, corporate events, sports tourism and investment in accommodation and transport services.

The project also presents a challenge and an opportunity for neighbouring countries. To capture regional benefits, East Africa needs reliable transport links, efficient border procedures, convenient air connections and policies that make it easier for visitors to travel between member states.

For Tanzania, this is a reminder that infrastructure investment and tourism development are most effective when they are connected to a wider economic vision. Better roads, airports and transport services can help destinations capture more value from regional events and international visitor flows.

Moving beyond the spotlight

Kagame’s emphasis on African participation also raises an important question: how can the continent use a global sporting event to build local expertise?

A Formula One Grand Prix requires much more than drivers and racing cars. It involves engineers, mechanics, safety officials, logistics specialists, hospitality professionals, media workers and event managers.

Developing these skills could open new career paths for young Africans, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Rwanda and its regional partners would need to invest in training, local businesses and supplier development to ensure that expertise and economic opportunities are not imported almost entirely from outside the continent.

The project will also face scrutiny over its cost, financing, environmental impact and wider social priorities. Major sporting events can generate substantial economic activity, but the benefits must be weighed against public expenditure and long-term operating costs. Transparent financing, credible projections and clear measures of local economic impact will be essential to sustaining public confidence.

The collective finish line

Rwanda’s Formula One ambition offers East Africa an opportunity to think beyond national boundaries. Kigali may host the race, but neighbouring countries could benefit if they approach it as an investment opportunity.

Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda should not view the initiative simply as a contest for international attention. They can explore joint tourism packages, improve cross-border travel and promote the region as a destination where visitors can experience wildlife, culture, business and beaches in one journey.

The key will be cooperation rather than assumption. A Grand Prix will not automatically fill hotels in Zanzibar or create jobs in Dar es Salaam. Those outcomes will depend on connectivity, competitive tourism products, regional coordination and the ability of local businesses to meet demand.

The roar in Bugesera could become a symbol of African ambition. Whether it becomes a shared economic success, however, will depend on what East Africa builds around it and how widely the opportunities are distributed.



