More than enough: Overcoming imposter syndrome and owning your space

Even after working hard and achieving something meaningful, it’s not uncommon to feel like you don’t fully deserve it.

That quiet self-doubt, known as imposter syndrome, can make you question your place, brush off praise, or feel pressured to prove yourself, despite clear evidence that you belong.



What exactly is imposter syndrome?

Imposter syndrome is a psychological pattern where people minimise their accomplishments and fear being exposed as a fraud, even when there’s clear evidence of their capability.

It isn’t about failing, it’s about feeling undeserving of success. People who experience it often believe they’re pretending their way through life, convinced someone will eventually notice they don’t belong.

This feeling often appears in moments of transition or growth, starting a new job, joining a professional space where you feel out of place, or stepping into leadership roles.

This might look like being promoted to a leadership role at a young age, achieving consistently high academic results, or experiencing rapid career growth that feels difficult to keep up with.

When your progress moves faster than expected, it’s easy to start questioning whether you truly earned it or if you simply got lucky. These experiences can create tension between personal progress and internal doubts.

Why it feels so heavy

Much of this internal doubt stems from cultural influences. Many grow up hearing that humility means staying quiet about your accomplishments.

Others are taught that speaking confidently about your abilities comes off as arrogance. So when the time comes to acknowledge your worth, it can feel unfamiliar, even uncomfortable.

In societies that emphasise collective identity over individual expression, self-promotion is often discouraged. Yet, in today’s competitive world, it becomes necessary to recognise your own capabilities.

This conflict creates a mental tug-of-war, wanting to succeed but struggling to feel deserving of said success.

Add to that, the pressure of being in spaces where you don’t see others like you, and it’s easy to internalise the idea that you’re not supposed to be there.

But that discomfort doesn’t reflect your ability, it reflects the unfamiliarity of the environment.

Over time, that gap between perception and reality can begin to erode self-confidence.

Common signs of imposter syndrome

Attributing success to luck rather than skill

Constant fear of being exposed as unqualified

Downplaying achievements or brushing off praise

Feeling the need to overwork to prove yourself

Setting impossibly high standards and feeling like a failure when you fall short

Anxiety before presentations, interviews, or evaluations, regardless of preparation

Avoiding challenges for fear of being exposed

Practical ways to push back

1. Recognise what’s going on

Acknowledging imposter syndrome for what it is, can be empowering. Doubt doesn’t mean you’re not capable, it’s just a signal that you’re in unfamiliar territory.

Awareness is the first step in managing it. The more you recognise the pattern, the easier it becomes to challenge it.

2. Document your progress

Start keeping a record of your wins, small and big. Save praise, positive feedback, milestones, and things you’re proud of.

These reminders can be grounding when doubt starts creeping in. Over time, you build your own evidence that you do, in fact, belong where you are.

3. Talk it through

Conversations can help ease the weight of imposter syndrome. A trusted friend, mentor, or colleague might have experienced the same feelings and can offer perspective.

It’s a reminder that you’re not alone in this. You’ll be surprised how many people, regardless of their success, still wrestle with similar thoughts.

4. Counter negative thoughts

Challenge that inner critic with facts. When you hear, “You’re not ready,” remind yourself, “I’ve worked for this.”

Replace self-doubt with evidence of your effort, learning, and experience.

Reframe your thinking: Instead of “I don’t know enough,” try “I’m still learning and growing, and that’s okay.”

5. Embrace growth over perfection

There’s no requirement to know everything from the start. Everyone learns as they go. Making mistakes doesn’t disqualify you, it means you’re growing.

Progress is a better goal than perfection. Celebrate the learning curve. Celebrate the attempt.

6. Build a supportive circle

Surround yourself with people who uplift you and remind you of your capabilities. Having peers, mentors, or role models who believe in your potential helps reinforce your self-belief.

Even having one supportive voice can quiet the internal noise.

Imposter syndrome doesn’t disappear overnight, but it becomes easier to manage when you recognise it and take steps to push back.

Your achievements didn’t happen by accident. You’ve earned your place, and you don’t need to prove yourself to belong.

Feeling uncertain sometimes is normal, but don’t let that uncertainty overshadow your journey.

You’re not faking your way through, you’re learning, adapting, and showing up. And that matters more than you think.