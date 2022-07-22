NALA app in action during Tanzania Day in London

By Freddy Macha More by this Author

I was walking around chatting and greeting fellow Tanzanians. It is rare to be around so many fellow country folks at a place, overseas. This was Tanzania Day, London, from 10am till 3am last Saturday July 16, 2022. Since we rarely conjugate and converse and relax, it is common to remind each other’s names and what we do. We Tanzanians are friendly by nature – our forte. Let no one belittle that.

Lo and behold, I noted these amazing chalk teeth and shiny eyes. Having seen Ben in photographs and listened to the outline of his dream during a Zoom performance last year, I recognised the 29-year-old entrepreneur, instantly. Just like he did.

“Shikamoo...”

We chatted and remembered the connection through Mwana group. Mwana is a growing brand hatched by Jackline Waziri. Created during the Covid 19 pandemic it boosts opportunities in business, arts and education. Mwana is also a title of a book penned by Jackline Waziri, great grand daughter of the legendary Kiswahili writer, Shaaban Robert. Mwana was especially crucial during the lockdown period when most relied on online communication. Subsequently, then Mwana made us aware of NALA.

Wikipedia says, “Benjamin Fernandes is the Founder and CEO of NALA , a Tanzanian digital financial services platform that enables people to access their financial accounts in one application while allowing them to make mobile money payments offline (internet free)...”

So what happened last Saturday?

Sending money to folks back home is considered the A-Z of living abroad. Forty years ago we relied on registered letters that most times, got nicked in the post. Throughout the 1990s and pre-Internet days it was the THEN revolutionary, expensive Western Union and shilingis dangled in recipient’s fingertips within hours.

Today, apps like WAVE and WORLD REMIT have fired things faster. No fees. No time wasted. All you need is a valid phone number and an address. NALA has joined this caucus; albeit, with a positive deal. Best shilingi rates for foreign currency. Ayo TV was first to highlight NALA’s pole position.

A few months ago this column whispered about a NALA advert on one of the red London buses. The unique looming poster screamed:

“Born in Africa, Built for You. Send money home with confidence.”

Well put, nevertheless.

How do we prove this new channel is what it promises on paper, red bus adverts and mobile screens?

Answers ?

... strongly, strolls in, via Tanzania Day , 2022. I bumped into Benjamin Fernandes. After a few minutes he wondered gently : “What was the issue that was bothering your NALA app?”

Before I replied, other people came and accosted him with issues which he quickly resolved. Took photographs. And we were still talking and...

SO MACHA WHAT WAS THE ISSUE BOTHERING YOU WITH THE NALA APP?

Honestly? I had forgotten. All I recalled was trying sending money to someone, few weeks ago and failing. I showed him a screenshot of the booted transaction. It was advising me to visit Mama NALA. Mama NALA literally translates as customer service. Which some bigger apps like Instagram and Uber don’t really bother much.

Ben took my phone. Deftly tapped on it. Asked me to log in. I could not remember my password. He asked me to open my NALA email. Bingo, we were on the page.

“Did you change your bank card?”

Yes. We looked and yes the last four digits, were visible.

“Is your residential address same as the bank address?”

And that was the issue. We tried sending pesa to someone. Successful.

This was excellent.

Proved why this Tanzanian man-child has been successful. A few months ago someone on the NALA WhatsApp group complained about something. A rumour about hacking. Within minutes the NALA team was on the case. Seemed like trying to invade a bee hive. Bees are efficient insects.

Career wise Mr Fernandes was the first Tanzanian to attend both the American Stanford Graduate School of Business and Harvard John F. Kennedy School of Government. He also worked at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He has also tussled with television as presenter and now ardently boosts tourism in Tanzania.

One of the frequent mantra uttered by Benjamin is his passion to promote Tanzania and Tanzanians. Kicking off, NALA, had a lot to do with that. Advancing his country of birth.

Let us hope this love for hard work and Magufuli-type competence will ride on, and contribute making Tanzania what it has always been. A country potentially rich in sunshine, glory, possibilities, peace and hope.