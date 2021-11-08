Nyerere centenary: An open letter to President Hassan

By ANDREW BOMANI More by this Author

Your Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The past week has found you with engagements at the United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow. No doubt it is a critical matter that needs all world leaders to close ranks. The UN as a multilateral body is very well-placed to confront the urgency of the challenge.

It is in the same UN breath that I ‘voice’ this appeal to you as Tanzania approaches the centenary, the hundrredth anniversary, of the birth on April 13, 2022 of our venerable founding father, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

The centenary will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for myself and many others who never ever met Nyerere, but who have read and heard all manner of things about him, to comprehend better his beliefs. In the lead-up to April 13, his manifold accomplishments need to be assembled in the most prudent manner. It will be a big disservice to Mwalimu if the public is left with an underwhelming sense of a missed occasion.

I, for one, wish to zero in on one particular area: education. Mwalimu was deeply passionate about the importance of education to the development of Tanzania and other least developed countries. We would be hard-pressed to find another leader globally who wrote as extensively as Mwalimu did on this subject. And not only did he write about it; he saw to it that as many Tanzanians as possible got education - including adults at the time through the famous Adult Education. Its coinage initially was “functional literacy”.

Tanzania had indeed gained an excellent reputation for its high levels of literacy during that era. And, as a mark of respect for Mwalimu’s sterling contribution, some years ago his alma mater, the University of Edinburgh, established a scholarship programme at a Master’s degree level for a few underprivileged Tanzanians. The Bank of Tanzania has a similar programme within the country that is most commendable! It doesn’t have to end there; I’m confident that if we adopt a smart strategy, an outfit such as the Commonwealth could also do something invaluable for our youth.

Advertisement

It is with all this in mind that, upon reflection of Mwalimu’s centenary, I felt that nothing would be more befitting than to honour him to the highest level as our teacher, Mwalimu. With the way we often times call him Mwalimu, one could easily be forgiven for thinking it is his actual name. It is the title he preferred from his early career. as a school teacher.

As a devout believer in the international system - well documented with Tanzania’s active support for the admission of the People’s Republic of China as a UN member in 1971 - it is my considered view that the UN would be the most appropriate organisation to be at the centre of Mwalimu’s centenary celebrations. Indeed, I can’t think of better recognition than a “Julius Nyerere International Day” themed around education. Significantly, there is also a Nelson Mandela International UN Day: July 18. These are two men of Africa who did the continent proud in many ways, Indeed, it is no coincidence that Mandela was chosen as Nyerere’s replacement as facilitator for the Burundi conflict in 1999.

It is my sincere wish, Honourable President, that you can see the value in spearheading a national campaign for the UN to give the highest consideration to passing a resolution recognising Mwalimu. It can’t be gainsaid that there would be a lot to gain undoubtedly for Tanzania education-wise through such an honour. As it were, Tanzania has several international friends who would be only too happy to join hands to see it to fruition. To start with, there is the South Centre, and the UN Office of South-South Cooperation. Closer to home is Sadc that Mwalimu was instrumental in establishing. In Tanzania, we have Asha-Rose Migiro, a former UN Deputy secretary-general who is familiar of the workings of the UN. Also there is Anna Tibaijuka who once led UN-Habitat.

There are many areas in which Mwalimu was deeply involved in advancement of third world countries, including women’s rights. He wrote an essay whilst at Makerere University titled The Plight of African Women that drew heavily on his family’s experience - and was inspired by the philosopher John Stuart Mills. It won him a prize.

It was the highest mark of honour that in post-retirement he was tasked with heading the South Commission, later the South Centre. It would be wonderful for Tanzania at the celebrations to seek a person of world stature, preferably a woman, to speak about all that Mwalimu represents to the world today.

For this, I mention a conversation I had with my late uncle, Paul Bomani, who informed me of an incident in the early 1970s when Mwalimu was in Tanga, and the news came through of the death of the late Chilean President Salvador Allende (1908-1973). Allende was a socialist politician who was overthrown in a 1973 military coup. This news was most disturbing to Mwalimu who would always condemn such military interventions. He had also lost an ideological soulmate in the process.

Rather interestingly, in the years to come, the daughter of a high-ranking soldier in Chile who was imprisoned and tortured for opposing the coup, Michelle Bachelet, would become not only the first woman president of Chile, but also the first elected female leader in South America. In the years after her presidency, she would make history as well by becoming the first executive director of UN Women - and is currently the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

I’m thinking: wouldn’t such a lady with her inimitable global south background and achievements be a fitting guest of honour at Mwalimu’s centenary?

I’m quite certain the honourable lady, if invited, would be profoundly humbled. I’m sure she would also have something to say as well on Tanzania - and, indeed, East Africa - having its first woman president.

Hon President Samia Suluhu Hassan, may I also revisit a matter that Mwalimu Nyerere proclaimed back in 1959 before the Tanganyika Legislative Assembly. Mwalimu spoke the following words inspired by St. Francis: “We, the people of Tanganyika, would like to light a candle and put it on top of Mount Kilimanjaro which would shine beyond our borders, giving hope where there was despair, love where there was hate - and dignity where before there was only humiliation.”

This is a powerful message that resonates probably even more today. And, in 1992 - on the eve of Tanzania’s shift to a multi-party system - Mwalimu told CCM delegates that “they must re-light the Uhuru Torch and put oit n top of Mount Kilimanjaro”.

I believe that, at Mwalimu’s centenary, it would be most appropriate to re-light the Uhuru Torch. And, given that Mwalimu was someone who so wished to see a United East Africa, with he himself as its permanent representative to the UN, it is my strong suggestion that the Torch be carried by a galaxy of East Africans... Notably: our athletes who have done a sterling job of marketing our region over the decades.

I specifically have in mind here as the torch-bearer the illustrious marathoner from Kenya, Eliud Kipchoge. Kipchoge has such monumental achievements to his name, and is known for the slogan ‘no human limits’. Imagine the top marathoner in the world breaking new ground on our Mount Kili! The impact of such a global celebrity to our tourism industry would be absolutely phenomenal. It would be the icing on the cake for Mwalimu’s centenary - and his 1959 message would be hammered home in various quarters of the world.

What a coincidence that Kipchoge was also in Glasgow fort he COP26 Summit, and our President Hasssan was photographed with him. It was reported that “he was expected to join President Uhuru Kenyatta in pressing for action to halt and reverse loss of forests”. With all the environmental issues afflicting Mount Kilimanjaro, such an individual would reinforce the urgency having had first-hand experience.

And, to cap it all: imagine having former President Bachelet on hand to receive the athletes at Mount Kilimanjaro, and relay their message of a better world.

Finally, why not have simultaneous events happening from the highest altitude to the surface level? By this, another group of sportsmen and women can be organised on the ground to further emphasise the value of education. Fortuitously, there are a number of cyclists who annually take a few days to ride to Butiama - the home of Mwalimu Nyerere - with the purpose of commemorating him. Why not then make this centenary one where they are larger in numbers, and are capable of riding the width and breadth of the country?

Hon President Hassan, these are just a few ideas in my mind on ensuring that we do Mwalimu Nyerere justice on his centenary. I do thank you very much for taking time to read my appeal. Also, I sincerely hope that my vision will have struck a chord with your good Offices, which are a vital cog in the wheel of the nation’s affairs.