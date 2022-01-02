Personal, business goals

By Azim Jamal More by this Author

The best way to start setting personal goals for 2022 is to write out your epitaph and obituary.

What would you like:

- to say to your Creator about your life that makes you feel that your life was a Wow

- your family, friends, business stakeholders and people who crossed your path to say about you

In other words Begin with the end of all ends then align all your other goals with these goals!

Next you write your goals in six areas of your life (work, finance, lifelong learning, finance, health, spirituality) for:

Advertisement

- 5 years

- 1 year

- 90 days

All of the above need to be written in such a way that if you achieve them it would be a Wow for you!!

The best way to plan for corporate goals is to look at 12 potential areas of potential positive disruption:

1. How leaders at all levels of business set goals that are aligned to the overall organizational goals and purpose. This requires clarity, burning desire and valuing obstacles and hurdles along the way. This is followed by a clear road map including regular feedback and accountability.

2. How you become more engaging, empowering and energizing. Positive disruption here requires going from being a transactional leader to a transformational leader.

3. How each leader taps into their enormous potential and inspires others to tap into theirs. This creates a realisation that neither you nor your teams are tapping into your full potential. The disruption here entails a vigilant effort to fight off the status quo.

4. How you challenge yourself to create more value, connection and impact on both your internal and external customers. This disruption requires genuine care, going the extra mile and sharing insights and wisdom that enable your customers to grow and profit.

5. How you manage time and yourself to become more efficient and effective. This disruption is more than just time management. It includes managing your emotions and energy.

6. How you find a deeper and sustained sense of success. Lopsided goals can provide temporary satisfaction; however, a deeper and sustained sense of success comes from a broader set of holistic goals.

7. How you become a powerful and positive change driver. Disrupting the flow here means your troops realize and strongly believe that change is good for them.

8. How you are able to lead with your head and heart. Leading with your head helps the logical part of people. Positive disruption enhances leading with the heart by showing empathy, compassion and care, which in turn inspire loyalty, rapport and trust.

9. How you create an enabling environment. You want to leverage every bit of your team’s energy and knowledge, so return the favor by creating a positive environment, and your people will strive and thrive.

10. How you create a giving culture which creates abundance all around. Positive disruption makes you understand the paradox of giving in business – the more value you create for others, the more value they create for you.

11. How you marry your IQ, EQ and SQ. IQ shows you are intelligent, smart, and witty. EQ (Emotional Quotient) helps you build connection, rapport, trust. And SQ (Spiritual Quotient) inspires, uplifts, energizes.

12. How you transform negative ego into positive pride. Negative ego entails being self-centered and it can get you results in the short term. But in the long term you will find you are losing good people and experiencing low morale.

Set a goal for 2022 to positively disrupt your organization that creates a competitive edge.

Happy New Year!

Blog.corporatesufi.com