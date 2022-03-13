QUEST FOR A FREE AND FAIR POLITICAL SPACE

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The latest development in Tanzania’s political space sends waves of positivity across the country. In as much as President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s directive to have regulations to govern political rallies enacted has been met with mixed views, it is a development that should not be entirely criticized, unless it is constructive criticism. Here’s why:

Tanzania is going through a transition stage in many spheres of influence; from the economy, international relations to the political landscape. We are witnessing a refinement of what used to be the norm. Granted, not every development is blemish-free, in fact, all that is happening should be scrutinized with a fine-tooth comb to ensure that there won’t be an aggrieved party. It is important to note where we are coming from in order to understand the path that is being constructed ahead of us.

The current administration is bent on rebuilding the country and changing her public image and perception. The international community had distanced itself from cooperating with Tanzania for various reasons, one of them being the brutal political space that did not provide an equal playing field for all parties. This was interpreted as an act of complete disregard for the rules of a democratic and independent state. The latest development as communicated by the State House means Tanzania has yet again taken a positive step in one of the areas that still continue to be a hard nut to crack.

But even as political parties share divided views over the latest twist, it should not be forgotten what the essence of a truly democratic political space means to the nation and the people in it. We need to understand that a peaceful and fair political arena will lead to good governance and eventually sustainable development. It is also one of the main ingredient in maintaining peace and unity.

Now is the time to focus on what these political rallies regulations will entail. It should be a topic of lengthy discussions trying to dissect the pros and cons in order to shape what will be an acceptable guiding document. Positive and critical thinking have to be employed as this debate starts to rage. It means that political pundits and other interested parties need to come to the fore to address the many questions that will be rising every now and then as people try to grasp what this development truly means and what impact it will have on each and every individual.





In the end, it is for the improvement of our political system that the idea of having regulations for political rallies is even being discussed and considered. Indeed, matters could not stay as they were for a sustainable period of time without an escalation of affairs and confrontations.

President Hassan’s decision comes amid renewed hope and vigour that Tanzania is finally starting to open up again to diverse ideas and prospects concerning areas that will guide the future generation and build strong foundations that will shape the political space for the foreseeable future.

Let this be the beginning of constructive dialogue on how to restore peaceful political coexistence in Tanzania as the decisions being made today will shape the future.