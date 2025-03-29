Ramadhan in the age of spectacle: A lost essence?

As the crescent moon marks the end of Ramadhan, I reflect on the significant changes over the years.

Growing up in the 80s, Ramadhan was a period of profound spirituality, quiet devotion, and communal unity. It was a sacred month marked by acts of worship, self-discipline, and heartfelt charity.

The simplicity of those times made the essence of Ramadhan even more profound. Today, however, the sacredness appears to be fading, replaced by a culture of spectacle, social media validation, and a concerning shift away from the core principles that define this holy month.

Ramadhan is a month of abstinence—not just from food and drinks but from all that pollutes the soul. It is a time for introspection, realigning with faith, and breaking free from the distractions of the material world.

Yet, what do we see now? Invitations to iftar dinners where loud music drowns out the essence of what should be a moment of gratitude and remembrance of Allah.

It is as if the sacred gathering for breaking fast has become a mere social event rather than an act of worship.

In the past, the focus was on the purity of the experience—families breaking their fast together in a humble setting, engaging in meaningful conversations, and sharing simple yet nourishing meals.

Today, iftar gatherings are often grand displays, documented meticulously for social media. The presence of cameras at these events is unsettling. What once was an intimate moment of reflection and gratitude is now curated for public consumption.

People scramble for the perfect shot of their meal, carefully frame group photos, and post lengthy captions about Ramadhan's significance—all while forgetting to truly embrace its meaning.

Ramadhan also teaches us about humility. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his companions observed the fast with sincerity and minimal indulgence, recognising that the true reward of Ramadhan lies in devotion, not extravagance.

Yet today, we see tables overflowing with food—far beyond what's necessary—resulting in shocking levels of wastage. If Ramadhan is meant to remind us of those who go without, why are we indulging excessively under the guise of breaking our fast?

Furthermore, the distractions extend beyond iftar. With entertainment at our fingertips, how many of us truly dedicate time to the Qur’an, to taraweeh, to deep reflection?

How many of us have allowed television, music, and social media to encroach upon the stillness that Ramadhan demands? The very purpose of this month is to disconnect from worldly excesses and reconnect with Allah. Yet, it seems we have turned it into a season of indulgence rather than restraint.

This is not to say that one should not celebrate the joy of Ramadhan. It is a time of immense blessing, and communal gatherings are, indeed, encouraged. However, they should be conducted with sincerity, mindfulness, and reverence for the sacredness of the occasion.

We must ask ourselves: Are we honouring Ramadhan as it was meant to be, or are we merely participating in a ritual that has lost its soul?

As we approach Eid ul Fitr, let us take a moment to reflect on how we have spent this blessed month. Let us strive to restore the dignity of Ramadhan, stripping away the noise, distractions, and superficial displays, and return to its true essence—devotion, self-purification, and unwavering faith.

Ramadhan is not meant to be a spectacle. It is a deeply personal journey—one that should transform us from within. Let us not allow the modern world to strip away its sanctity.