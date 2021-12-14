Reflections and hope for the future at 60 years

On December 9, 2021, Tanzania celebrated its 60th independence anniversary with a grand spectacle at the Uhuru National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The attendance of several presidents from the East African region and emissaries from other partnering countries underlined the significance of our nation as a regional and international player.

On this occasion we have the opportunity for self-reflection on what 60 years of progress look like for key sectors of the economy such as agriculture, infrastructure, and energy in order to strengthen our position as a leader on the regional and international stage. The promising pipeline of development projects embolden a future that will ensure high quality livelihoods for all as articulated in the National Development Vision 2025.

On this anniversary, we must also remember that Tanzania is a young nation with a youth demographic under the age of 24 comprising 64 percent of the population. We, therefore, have the advantage of a blank canvas and must ask ourselves where are we going and how can we maximise the opportunities available to us.

It is without doubt that in order to accelerate development we need to enhance job creation, given the multiplier benefit of employment on the broader economy. The labour force that is available to us promises big results when positive employment opportunities are created.

Harnessing the potential of the youth through diversified learning such as arts, agri-business and high-quality vocational training requires concerted efforts on the part of all stakeholders. Moreover, the planned large-scale development projects - such as oil and gas - will require highly skilled technicians of which investment in both the youth and local content can supplement.

With more jobs, the country is able to further amplify the role we play as a regional leader while spurring internal economic growth. This future needs nurturing, innovation and, of course, business.

Advertisement

President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s primary focus of welcoming large-scale investment is making this future a reality. The results are incredibly promising with the country already emerging as East Africa’s most attractive site for US investment, the world’s largest economy, according to the East Africa Business Council.

There have also been significant increases in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) this year, with the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) reporting a thriving investment environment worth nearly $3 billion from March to August 2021. The United Nations World Trade Organisation (UNWTO) also recently highlighted that Tanzania is among the fastest growing economies in Africa, and has continued making strides, particularly in the tourism sector. The sector is critical as it was the leading source for foreign exchange in 2019, and relies on sustained promotion for growth and recovery.

Beyond statistics, how we position ourselves is an important part of the development vision. The forums and dialogue leading up to the celebration of this milestone provide the backdrop from which we can take control of our narrative. We have the opportunity to look inward and assess what we, as a country, have to offer each other and the international community.

The bounty of our nation ranges from arable land, minerals, renewable energy resources and unforgettable tourist attractions. A sustained communications effort to position Tanzania both at home and overseas is a key tool for showcasing this. A combined effort of strategic positioning, an improved business environment and strengthening human capital and SMEs can elevate our progress to new heights and usher in a new stage of prosperity.

Communication is an essential component that we can use to highlight these efforts to reap the benefits of our position, and should be embedded in our development agenda. As we reflect on 60 years, we must look at the role we have played in the past as a regional and continental leader, and what the future holds. This time of reflection is a time for strategic positioning, and we cannot let the moment pass.





By Sarah Majengo and Alma Simba