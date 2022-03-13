Remember, there might be no one to encourage you!

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

Journey to success is sometimes a very lonely adventure. Most of the times, there is no one to cheer you up or encourage you. There is no one to hold your hand as you climb a challenging mountain. Yet you cannot give up. You have to go on and on to reach your goals. It’s not easy.

When you see someone who has achieved some academic milestones, you may not know the disruptions and pains one had gone through. It had not been as easy when you see a successful business person as some of us may think. Most of the time success comes at the cost of great personal sacrifices. But once at the mountain top, it is easy for the world to see you and take it for granted that your journey to the top was as easy going as a child’s game!

The Tanzania of today, as we celebrated International Women’s Day, in the world of leadership, we are proud to have President Samia Suluhu Hassan as the Head of State. She has proved to be a great woman leader. Then we have Dr Tulia Ackson as the National Assembly Speaker. This also means that the two arms of the government, the Executive and Legislature, are headed by the two dear ladies, respectively. A man heads Tanzania’s Judiciary.

Previously, for the national assembly, we had a woman, Hon Anne Makinda, but Mama Samia has made history for the presidency. In the East African Community, she is the first woman Head of State. Looking at her life, from a junior civil servant, a clerk for that matter, to the highest office in Tanzania is a no mean feat.

In the world of politics, which is male-dominated, it means women leaders like President Samia, have to work harder, often more than men, to rise up to the positions of power. For her to have managed to rise up previously to be the Vice President of Tanzania, the first woman to do so, it was not a simple matter. She dared and has made it, while so many other women cannot make it to the top in the political arena.

In 54 African countries, we only have two female presidents- Mama Samia and Sahle-Work Zewde, the President of Ethiopia. Statistically speaking, we have a long way to go, while we are talking about 50:50 in gender roles. This is an indicator that, in Africa, it’s still a man’s world! In governance African women, we have a long way to go to catch up.

Actually, in Ethiopia the presidency is ceremonial and it’s the prime minister who calls the shots. Meaning we only have Mama Samia in Africa as a woman president with real executive power!

In many cultural settings across Africa, the girl child from a very young age is brought up being prepared to be someone’s wife. At the same time, the boy child is brought up being prepared to be an independent person who is responsible for taking care of his family. Both the boy and the girl could be sent to school simultaneously, but at home, where it matters most, they are being prepared for different roles.

Right from home, girls must be told, life is not all about taking care of a husband, but there is more to it as each human being deserves self-actualization and full life. Spouses should be there for each other, encourage each other to reach each other’s dream!

Unfortunately, girls have to self-realize their worth on their own, and many times as they pursue their dreams, there may be no one to encourage them. Many enjoy eating the fruits of their success while staying away from their journey of rising to the top. Yes, it’s a sordid reality of life!