RID MACHINGA COMPLEX OF ‘WHITE ELEPHANT’ TAG

The Dar es Salaam City Council (DCC) has borrowed Sh720 million from assorted sources with which to refurbish the Machinga Complex located in the city’s Ilala District.

The objective is to partition and otherwise convert the facility for use by traders who are still stranded after their former trading premises, the Kariakoo Market, was gutted by fire on July 10 this year, and need to be relocated.

Constructed at the relatively hefty cost of Sh12.7 billion almost nine years ago using a loan from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the Machinga Complex was ostensibly intended to accommodate thousands upon thousands of hawkers, taking them off street pavements and open/public spaces/places of the nation’s commercial capital.

Alas, this has never worked as originally planned, largely for several reasons. For example, the structure is located far away from prospective customers – much unlike the Kariakoo Market which was slap-bang in the central Business District.

Also, the storied Machinga Complex is not shoppers-friendly, as few customers are able, willing and ready to walk up and down several stairs only to purchase (say) a week’s supply of tomatoes.

Other negatives are the lack of adequate water supply, garbage disposal and other essential facilities/services, etc.

In consequence thereof, traders have been avoiding the Machinga Complex, which has for all practical purposes remained idle, while petty traders continue to do business outside it.

If nothing else, this made the structure a white elephant right from Day One, not serving the purpose of its establishment – and, thus, yielding no financial or other returns.

It remains to be seen whether or not refurbishing the Machinga Complex by the City Council will improve matters.

Indeed, we need petty traders for all-inclusive, sustainable socioeconomic development, and projects intended to facilitate their activities must be functionally designed, implemented and otherwise supported by all and sundry.





LPG SWITCH ALONE NOT ENOUGH

Recent reports indicating that imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rose sharply in the last three years are good news indeed. This means that Tanzanians are finally moving away from energy sources such as charcoal and firewood, which have for decades led to environmental degradation through the wanton felling of trees and destruction of forest cover.

However, switching to LPG alone is not enough. There is an urgent need to promote and adopt other alternative energy sources.

More emphasis should be placed on incentives such as tax reduction on equipment for such technology and also involve the private sector to make it affordable to the majority of the population.

Raising awareness on preserving the environment will be necessary if the people are to become sensitive to environmental risks. Equipping them with alternative sources of income is also crucial.

The people should be encouraged to take up sustainable environmental projects such as eco-villages and a clean development regime aimed at creating environment-friendly villages by planting trees, preserving water sources and reducing carbon emissions.

We all have a crucial role to play ensuring that we live in clean and wholesome villages, towns and cities.