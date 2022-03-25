Samia’s one year of positive messaging

By Sarah Majengo and Alma Simba

President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s first year in office has seen a number of achievements in positioning Tanzania as open for business on the world stage. Her commitment to attracting new investments in catalytic sectors of the economy such as tourism, improving the business environment by promoting transparency and openness for dialogue, clamping down on corruption and empowerment of women in leadership are some of her well-known target areas.

President Hassan’s concerted efforts include her address at the United Nations where she was the 5th African woman leader to address the General Assembly since the UN’s founding 76 years ago to international engagements such as Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP26) and the DubaiExpo; she has outlined the country’s priorities and its ambitions to “take off”. She has also had media interviews with international outlets such as the BBC and more recently at home on Mwananchi Communications Limited platforms and The Royal Tour documentary is expected for release next month. But why is this important?

Tactical marketing can be powerful. In this sense, marketing is not merely the branding of products or services through conventional platforms like advertising. But rather the successful implementation of strategic communications campaigns which in this case have generated leads, creating a pipeline of opportunities for investors. This is recently demonstrated through the 36 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) valued at $7.49 billion signed between Tanzanian entities and their United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterparts.

Additionally, President Hassan’s participation in memorable speaking engagements, public appearances and high-level meetings with influential figures have underlined the importance of communications and its potential to inspire and rally support that will draw investments into the country for a thriving private sector and advancing development for shared prosperity.

The appointment of Zuhura Yunus, formerly a journalist with the BBC, further attests to President Hassan’s prioritisation of communications. This proactive approach of engaging with highly accomplished media experts allows us to have more control over the media and news coverage on Tanzania. Speaking about the Royal Tour documentary expected for next month, President Hassan stated that it would “promote our country, Tanzania…and show what it is really like”. This proactive strategy allows us to disseminate content for a balanced perspective to what international news and media outlets may show on Tanzania.

By showcasing Tanzania in various contexts, be it in diplomatic, tourist or business arenas, President Hassan demonstrates to the international community that Tanzania is a one-stop haven; abundant in arable land, natural resources, and unforgettable tourist destinations. The focus on economic diplomacy is positive and can be accelerated by highlighting the government’s efforts to improve the business environment.

A coordinated and prioritised approach to distil opportunities and communicate the changes to doing business to potential investors is required to complement the President’s efforts in drawing projects to Tanzania. If we are able to leverage these assets, the potential for prosperity is incredibly exciting.

President Hassan has been active on social media accounts that showcase her appearances amidst the growing importance of technology. This is positive given that there are more than 47 million mobile subscriptions in Tanzania and the government plans on achieving 80 percent internet connectivity by 2025. Being visible and active across communications channels ensures that the President and her administration remains in touch with its populace.

President Hassan’s ease with media engagements on the domestic and international stage demonstrates that she is confident in her leadership. The liberalisation of media outlets under her stewardship highlights that she is confident in the power of the press and sees the value of their role. This gesture encourages positive and honest storytelling expected from media outlets thus showing both the home and international community that President Hassan is committed to freedom of the press. This goes hand in hand with promotion of an information society where current affairs in the country are available and accessible through social media, news reporting and other media platforms.

All of these instances are promising as they encourage us that the future of our country is bright. Having a “public relations” President not only improves the image of Tanzania but also hints that there is an openness to dialogue, feedback and partnership. President Hassan’s messaging throughout her first year continues to ring clear; Tanzania is open for business.