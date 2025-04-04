Shade and claps: Zuchu and Rita’s social media battle

There’s no doubt that Bongo Flava has inherited its flair for drama from taarab music—back when queens like Jokha Kassim and Leyla Rashid threw lyrical jabs sharper than a chef’s knife.

Fast-forward to today, and the new generation is dishing out sass on social media like it’s happy hour.

The latest buzz? Zuchu’s cheeky new song where she belts out, "Are you fighting with me as if I’m the one who denied you rent money?" Naturally, fans have linked this zinger to Rita Norbeth’s old claim that Diamond Platnumz skipped out on paying her rent.

Is this just a classic case of umwambao (sly shade) or a brilliant publicity stunt to keep everyone scrolling?

Let’s be real—artistes know a good scandal is like catnip for the media. Relationship feuds have long been the secret sauce in the recipe for fame.

For Zuchu, one of East Africa’s top divas, these lyrics might be a savvy move to stir up online chatter and boost her streaming numbers. After all, who needs studio time when you have social media trending topics?

Meanwhile, Rita Norbeth isn’t staying silent. She’s been busy airing out her past with Diamond—she claims she was left high and dry in South Africa while Diamond was busy playing the field with another woman (shoutout to Fantana!).

This has only thrown more fuel on the fire. Now, fans are split into camps: some are cheering for Rita, while others say she’s just milking Diamond’s drama for clout.

This isn’t just about a song or an old flame—it’s about how celebrity relationships have turned into an all-you-can-eat buffet of drama.

In the taarab days, songs were heartfelt diaries; today, they’re more like tabloid headlines set to music.

Modern artistes crave online popularity like a cat craves a sunny spot. They know that a spicy story can do wonders for streaming stats.

But here’s the kicker: are we really here for great music, or are we just loving the drama like it’s the latest binge-worthy series?

Let’s face it—when women start beefing over a man, the real winner is always the man.

Think about it. While Rita and Zuchu go head-to-head with lyrical shade and social media clapbacks, Diamond Platnumz is probably somewhere sipping a smoothie, watching the drama unfold like a reality TV producer.

A little advice for the ladies

To Zuchu: You’re one of the biggest female stars in East Africa right now—your music speaks for itself.

Instead of getting caught up in unnecessary drama, let your talent be the only thing making headlines. Shade is fun, but hits last longer than Twitter trends.

To Rita: You’ve captured public attention, now use it wisely. You don’t want to be known just as someone’s ex—you have a voice, a platform, and a story.

Turn this moment into something bigger. If music isn’t your thing, maybe media, business, or content creation is. The spotlight is on you; make it count.

Sure, fans love a good dose of drama. They live for the back-and-forth banter and the unexpected social media clapbacks.

But when the confetti settles, an artiste’s true success is measured by the quality of their art, not by the number of headline-worthy feuds they stir up.