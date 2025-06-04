Tanzania to the world: 16 years of Empower

By Miranda Naiman

Sixteen years. When I say it aloud, it still feels surreal. Empower began as a bold idea; a seed planted in Tanzanian soil, nurtured by a desire to build something meaningful, home-grown, and of global calibre.

Over the years, that vision has grown bigger and bolder. What started as a dream to serve Tanzanian organisations has evolved into a commitment to put Tanzania on the map for consulting services of a global standard. Our patriotism has deepened; not through insularity, but through an unwavering belief that true patriotism means building at home and boldly taking our expertise across the continent.

The feedback we hear from clients today is clear: You are global standard. It took us time to believe it fully, but we do now. That belief fuels our ambition to become a Pan-African partner of choice; delivering transformational consulting tailored for Africa’s potential.

Sixteen years in, we are just getting started. I would distil our growth down to three intentional superpowers; qualities that have defined our journey and continue to shape our future.





Patriotism that builds beyond borders

We are proudly Tanzanian. But our patriotism is not limited by geography; it is fuelled by an unwavering commitment to excellence. True love for country is not insular; it’s expansive. We are building world-class solutions at home and boldly taking them across Africa. That’s how we honour our roots.





Relentless belief in our people

Our biggest strength isn’t our methodology or frameworks; it’s our people. We believe in them fiercely. We’ve invested in them, grown with them, and watched them rise. Empower is a platform where leaders emerge, voices are heard, and collective ambition thrives.

This belief extends to our leadership. For the first ten years, we were unwaveringly focused on embedding our values and building a culture of excellence; long before we could justify having a P&C leader to drive the charge. Investing in and building our management team has significantly transformed our company, ensuring sustainability in both our delivery and standards.

Having three partners has made us a ‘triple threat’; a powerful combination of strengths, perspectives, and shared values. People often ask us, “How can three siblings work so well together?” That may just be one of the differentiating secrets to our collective success at Empower.





Consistency in delivering transformation

Transformation isn’t a buzzword for us; it’s our business. For sixteen years, we’ve partnered with clients to not only strategise, but implement. Empower delivers transformational consulting tailored for Africa’s potential. Guided by our proprietary Theory of Transformation©, we empower people, enhance processes, and position brands strategically to drive sustainable growth. Our model has been tested across industries, markets, and challenges, and it works because we live it every day.

Empower’s work extends beyond consulting. We conceptualised and continue to fund Generation Empower (GenEm), a youth aggregator programme designed to bridge the gap between education, employability, and entrepreneurship in Tanzania. GenEm is fully funded by Empower’s net income; an intentional decision that reflects our belief that business success and societal impact must go hand in hand. For us, this is not a CSR initiative; it’s a core part of our purpose. Investing in young people is investing in the future we want to build for Africa.

Sixteen years in, Empower feels both familiar and new. We’re grounded in who we are; rooted in Tanzanian soil, nurtured by a belief in our people, and shaped by a vision for Africa. Yet, we are still evolving. We’re embracing bigger opportunities, stretching into new markets, and challenging ourselves to think beyond the borders of what we thought possible.

One thing I’ve learned as a founder: the energy you pour in has a direct return on the company’s output. Energy is everything. This milestone isn’t just a celebration of the past; it’s a commitment to the future. We know that our responsibility is not to stand still, but to keep building, keep growing, and keep serving at the highest level.

For me, this journey is deeply personal. Empower and my son Micah have grown side by side: one a child, the other a business. What started as an idea in a mother’s mind, with her son as the muse, has become a corporate entity in stature, influence, and impact far beyond any woman’s dreams.

At Empower, we remain committed to growing ideas, building legacies, and delivering transformational consulting tailored for Africa’s potential. Together, we can transform the future; one bold idea at a time.

So, as we celebrate sixteen years of growth, I leave you with this question: What idea are you willing to grown and how far are you willing to take it?



