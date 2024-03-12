The big question: What guides Samia’s leadership philosophy? – 4

By Marie Memouna Shaba

The concept of reform is used mostly in politics and economics. It is not always that reforms start as an idea. There are times when reforms start with action, which is then translated into a concept. Human beings learn a lot from nature and the life of other creatures.

In one film, a karate coach was studying how a cat defends itself when confronted by a snake. The cat stretched itself thin, then lifted its tail high and bent its tip to look like the head of the snake. Then it shook its tail, swinging it left and right, teasing and provoking the snake.

The snake got tired of the shadow boxing and struck, focusing on the tail and the cat went straight for its neck and the rest is history. So, if you want to win a war, be patient and strategic!

Today, Tanzanians who are qualified can apply to sit on the boards of state-owned enterprises. People are now appointed on merit instead of the government recycling the same “politicalenuers” and “tenderprenuers”, year in, year out.

Deserving Tanzanians will bring in new creativity, innovation, efficiency, effectiveness, progress and motivation.

Reforms take place when the situation or environment demands change. For instance, the adult education environment in the 1980s when Mama Asia Mfaume Kawawa and her fellow experts were able to reach 85 percent of graduates was different and conducive. Forty years later, the situation has changed and standards have gone down as well.

Some of the customs, traditions, faith and laws of the 1980s are in contradiction with the globalised world. What kind of reform do we need in order to produce youth with an African personality, who are ready to serve, suffer and live for the motherland and at the same time take those values which are of interest and relevance to us in the 21st century?

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has given the issue of reform in her philosophy priority because she knows that it’s now or never. The reform machine has to start running.

The local government elections will take place later this year and will be followed by the General Election in next year.

It is imperative that the matured nation has to be on top so that political parties and the citizens have to enter into serious dialogue and reach a consensus. Reconciliation will strengthen positive resilience and national solidarity. We all have to participate at various levels so that there is no witch-hunting!

We must realise that reform is a game of give and take – sweet becomes bitter and bitter becomes sweet. There is no miracle there.

Mental reforms as well as actual reforms take a long time. You go step by step since reconciliation and resilience are the catalyst for reform.

It’s like marriage. When you are in engagement mode, it’s all sweet talk and you can’t wait to be together. However, be sure you will have double-dealers who will want to break your marriage even before it gets rooted!

That’s why, like reforms, marriage has four guests. The first is “respect, peace and happiness”. During this phase you, understand each other through body language.

When you think the boat is sailing comfortably, the second guest – “too used” – enters.

This one knows you inside out and is “too used” to being with you. The treatment you get is now upside down and no dialogue here, just monologue!

This is a sign that the third visitor – “despise” – is in the house. Despise comfortably ushers in “I don’t care”, who embraces your new neighbours who are devils in disguise! That is the reform process, very intricate and you don’t know who to trust.

People are not the problem. If the stream is dirty, you clean it. It’s the same with the system. We like to simplify things by saying it’s our culture. The only African culture is that which is in the interest of Africans and benefits them. We start there. We are told we have never made any contribution to global civilisation be it in arts, science, or technology!

That we are poor and impoverished in the mind and physically. Is it true?