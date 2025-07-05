Tanzania ranked most peaceful in East Africa as regional security landscape shifts

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has retained its position as the most peaceful country in East Africa, ranking 73rd out of 163 nations in the 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI).

However, the country dropped eight places compared to last year, reflecting shifting regional and global security dynamics.

The GPI, compiled annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), assesses the level of peacefulness in countries using 23 indicators, including societal safety, conflict levels, and militarisation.

The latest edition shows that global peacefulness has deteriorated for the 13th time in 17 years, with many nations—including several in East Africa—affected by rising internal tensions and geopolitical pressures.

Despite the decline in its global ranking, Tanzania remains a relative anchor of stability in a region grappling with recurring peace and security challenges.

Rwanda followed Tanzania at position 91, climbing 12 places, while Uganda rose to 113, also gaining 12 positions.

Kenya dropped one position to 127, while Burundi (133) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (160) remained among the lowest-ranked globally. War-ravaged Sudan sits even lower at 161.

Tanzania’s top ranking in the region underscores its long-standing reputation for peaceful political transitions and social cohesion.

However, experts warn that even traditionally stable countries must remain vigilant amid emerging threats such as cross-border insecurity, competition over resources, and political discontent.

The GPI report was launched at the Australian High Commission in Nairobi and drew regional security experts and policymakers.

Among the concerns raised was Kenya’s declining score, which analysts attributed to heavy policing, contested elections, and growing militarisation.

Tanzania, which has historically been commended for its political stability, is now being urged to strengthen institutions and invest in peacebuilding initiatives to withstand growing pressures across the region.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, 23 out of 44 countries recorded worsening scores on militarisation.

The trend reflects a broader global shift where increased defence spending—often in response to terrorism, cyber threats, and political instability—is diverting resources away from social investment and conflict prevention.

The IEP report highlights the need for countries to invest in what it terms “Positive Peace”—a framework anchored in strong institutions, civil liberties, equitable resource distribution, and transparent governance.

For Tanzania, the report suggests that sustaining its peace trajectory will require deeper democratic reforms, enhanced civic participation, and more inclusive policymaking to address underlying grievances and promote national cohesion.

Countries such as Botswana (43) and Ghana (61), which continue to score highly on both peace and development indicators, are cited as models where inclusive and responsive governance has helped safeguard long-term stability.

The report also highlights growing global risks, including climate-related insecurity, increasing inequality, and intensified geopolitical rivalry, which are likely to put further strain on countries’ ability to maintain peace.

Against this backdrop, Tanzania’s ability to preserve its reputation as a peaceful nation will depend on how well it balances national security imperatives with respect for human rights, the rule of law, and public accountability.

The IEP notes that in an increasingly turbulent global environment, stability cannot be taken for granted—even in countries with a strong track record like Tanzania.