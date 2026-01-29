The new social contract: Redefining value in a reconfiguring world

The world has entered the second half of the 2020s amid convulsions reshaping an industrial order that has stood for over a century.

The coming decade will not merely test imaginations and stretch capabilities; it will demand a fundamental reimagining of the principles that govern our global system.

As we stand at this inflection point in early 2026, the traditional frameworks of international cooperation and corporate strategy, though vital, are proving insufficient.

A potent cocktail of interconnected systemic and seismic shifts—from geopolitical fragmentation to rapid technological disruption—threatens to cascade through the system, amplifying the strains on institutions everywhere.

Globalisation, for all its benefits, has compressed the world into an interdependent village, bound by the ceaseless flow of goods, capital, data, and people. Yet this village is in peril.

The collective ambition to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 now seems a monumental, if not impossible, task. The village ledger tells a grim story: as of 2026, nearly three billion of its 8.2 billion residents live in countries where servicing national debt now costs more than investing in the health and education of their people. This is not a sustainable equation for progress.

This village confronts an array of mega-threats, each a formidable challenge in its own right, but together a perfect storm.

Climate change advances relentlessly, its effects no longer a distant forecast but a present and costly reality. Technological disruption, particularly the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, redraws the lines of economic power and social structure.

Geopolitical tensions, which have moved from simmering to boiling, are leading to trade fragmentation and a retreat from multilateralism. These are compounded by rising inequality, economic turbulence, and a sovereign debt crisis of historic proportions, all occurring at a time when traditional foreign aid and investment are shrinking.

These are not separate crises; they are deeply interconnected, and their combined force far exceeds the capacity of any single sector, player, or organisation to address alone.

Yet, as the world reconfigures, new frontiers of value are emerging from the chaos. Seizing them requires more than just new business models; it demands a radical transformation in how organisations create, deliver, and capture value.

A new domain for growth is materialising from the stark recognition that the most pressing human needs—from public health to climate resilience—can no longer be met by siloed actors. The new frontier for growth lies in collaboration across sectoral divides.

Partnerships between public, private, and philanthropic actors are no longer a matter of corporate social responsibility; they are essential to forging new markets and building the social capital that underpins them. This is the dawn of collaborative value creation.

The future belongs to those who can master the art of the Public-Private-Philanthropic Partnership (PPPP). This model represents a new social contract for the 21st century, one that acknowledges the limitations of each sector and leverages their unique strengths.

The public sector can provide scale, regulatory frameworks, and democratic legitimacy. The private sector brings innovation, efficiency, and capital.

The philanthropic sector offers risk tolerance, long-term perspective, and a deep understanding of social needs. Together, they can tackle challenges that are intractable for any one sector alone.

At the heart of this new social contract lies a currency that has become both priceless and precarious: trust. The chasm between perception and reality is stark. PwC's 2024 Trust Survey revealed that, while an overwhelming 90% of executives believe their customers trust them, only 30% of consumers agree.

This trust deficit is a critical barrier to progress. Without trust, partnerships falter, markets fail, and social cohesion erodes. The PPPP model offers a pathway to rebuilding this trust, as the involvement of public and philanthropic actors can lend credibility and a sense of shared purpose to private-sector initiatives.

This new social contract represents a fundamental shift in how we conceive of value. No longer can organisations operate in isolation, pursuing narrow self-interest while externalising costs to society and the environment.

The interconnected nature of our global challenges demands interconnected solutions. The organisations that will thrive in this new era are those that understand that their success is inextricably linked to the well-being of the communities and ecosystems in which they operate.

They are the ones building the institutional muscle and the collaborative mindset to turn shared risks into shared value, forging a new, more resilient, and more equitable form of capitalism in the process.