The silent echo of the search

Some joys create emptiness the moment they are found. As if closing one door quietly locks away all the others behind it. Choosing someone also means gently burying every other possibility. And at that moment, dopamine no longer dances because the game is over.

The heart may be full of peace, yet peace doesn’t always bring fulfilment. Because the brain doesn’t crave the reward, it craves the path toward it. The excitement just before clicking send, the breath held before a reply, the thrill of uncertainty… these are dopamine’s finely crafted masterpieces. And when they fade, silence remains. Not sadness, but a soft ache for something unnamed.

This is where the conflict begins: everything is good, love is present, yet something stirs within. Why do those days of swiping, matching, waiting... return with a nostalgic smile? Because dopamine is still whispering from a quiet corner of the mind: “Remember the chase, the novelty, the thrill of never arriving.”

Modern love gifted us with infinite options. Each swipe, a new possibility. Each possibility, a jolt of anticipation. But the more choices we’re given, the more we question the one we make. For every person chosen, a universe of “what ifs” is left behind. And often, those silences echo louder than the choice we made.

The most elusive enemy of love might just be this: the fantasy of the unlived life. Not what is, but what could’ve been. It doesn’t shout; it doesn’t argue. It simply exists in the background, quietly asking, “Was there something else?”

So, is this longing a flaw? Or simply part of being human? That restless inner voice always seeking more, where does it come from? Why do we find love, only to then wonder what we might be missing?

The answer is as complex as it is intimate: the brain was never built to say, “I’m complete.” It was designed to whisper, “One more step.” That’s why even in love; our eyes still scan the stage for what might’ve been.

A notification, a remembered match, a first message... Dopamine wants to return. It wants to make you feel the flutter of anticipation again. But remember, those moments were beautiful because they were temporary. Craving constant “firsts” means never building anything lasting.

And one day, with a touch of melancholy, you’ll admit: “Maybe I loved the search more than the finding.” A strange confession, but an honest one. And maybe, deeply, a very human one.

Let’s ask ourselves: Do we really miss those apps, or do we miss who we felt like while using them? Do we miss others, or do we miss the version of ourselves that felt wanted, mysterious, alive?

Each match was a brief validation. A “yes” to our question, “Am I seen?” Maybe that’s the echo we miss, not the people, but the mirror they offer.

Choosing a partner means burying a thousand parallel stories. And that is no small grief. Love isn’t just a feeling; it’s a choice. A rational, irrational, brave, terrifying choice.

But Eros, the spirit of chaos, myth, and burning hunger, doesn’t care for stability. Eros craves the unknown. And so even in love, he stirs your imagination with scenes that never happened: “What if it had been someone else?”“What if I swiped right on a different night?”

These aren’t memories. They’re illusions. But illusions, when fuelled by dopamine, feel dangerously real.

Yet every whisper can be silent with truth. True intimacy runs deeper than novelty. Real connection isn’t measured in dopamine spikes but in the soft weight of trust. It shows up in the quiet moments: sharing a meal, folding laundry, laughing at the same bad joke for the fifth time.

Now pause. Ask yourself: What exactly am I missing? A person? Or a past version of myself? That quick, untethered self who felt invincible but slept alone?

Maybe it’s not the dating world you miss, but the version of you who believed in infinite stories. That freedom tasted sweet. But sweetness isn’t always sustenance.

Greet that past self. Thank them. Then return to the partner beside you, to the home you’ve built, to the now.

Because maybe, just maybe, the question isn’t whether you miss the search. Maybe it’s whether you can finally rest from it.

And in that rest, find something stronger than the chase ever gave you.

Because the search was beautiful but exhausting. And now, you’re in a harbour. The sea may still call, the wind may still tempt you, but stars shine in harbours, too.





With Love and Respect’

Burak Anaturk.



