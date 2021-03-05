USE OF LOCAL PRODUCTS IS GOOD BUT HURDLES REMAIN

Many development projects are heavily dependent on raw materials or equipment from abroad. However, there is hope that locally manufactured products will eventually replace imports.

On Monday, Water minister Juma Aweso challenged contractors to consider using more local products. Indeed, this augurs well for the industrialisation agenda.

It is, therefore, important for all of us to support local businesses, especially those involved in manufacturing because, needless to say, they play a vital role in our economy.

The government has, over the past five years or so, stepped up campaigns to encourage Tanzanians and contractors implementing multibillion projects to use locally made products.

Without doubt, increased consumption of Tanzanian products will help boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves and prop up the local currency and the manufacturing sector.

According to Mr Aweso, Tanzania is currently implementing over 600 water projects across the country, which require various materials, some of which have to be imported.

Granted, there is equipment that we have yet to start manufacturing, but importation of things like pipes and pipe fittings is unacceptable, and they should be sourced internally.

The minister was spot on because the use of locally manufactured products will help local industries to increase production and quality to capture the domestic market, as well as help reduce the country’s import bill, create more jobs and spur growth.

This is an opportunity for local manufacturers to up their game and produce quality products in a way that is sustainable to meet growing demand.

Quality and affordability are important aspects because imported goods are at times cheaper than those produced in Tanzania.

In that regard, contractors almost always prefer foreign-made products because of their affordability and the misconception that “foreign is quality”.

Certainly, it is time more priority was given to locally manufactured products to end the notion that they are of inferior quality.









HELP FARMERS HELP THEMSELVES

Tens of thousands of tonnes of fruits and vegetables go to waste every year in various parts of the country due to low processing capacity coupled with poor transport infrastructure in rural areas. One would be had pressed to explain why, for instance, the fruit processing and packaging industry has not been able to attract serious investors given the high quality of fruits produced in the country.

Fruits produced in Tanzania such as oranges, avocados, bananas, pineapples and tangerines can easily compete in terms of quality with the very best produced elsewhere on the continent. The only downside is that no value is added to our produce in terms of processing and packaging, which explains why most supermarkets stock imported fruits and fruit products.

Consumers prefer these products to Tanzanian produce for the simple reason that they have been properly processed and packaged. Fruit farmers should be encouraged to form groups that will help them to add value to their produce and make their work more profitable.