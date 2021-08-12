Vaccine debate: The innocent, the gullible, and the horrible

By Charles Makakala More by this Author

Tanzania has officially kicked off its Covid vaccination programme, and many are responding to the campaign. However, there are those who still choose not to be vaccinated. They can generally be placed in three categories – the innocent, the gullible, and the horrible.

The horrible ones are usually the up-to-no-good chaps who may even know that things won’t end up well with them, but are hell-bent on taking as many people down with them as possible. They don’t care for one side of the argument or the other as long as they get their day in the sun. These include those who appear to speak quite authoritatively against Covid vaccines, while they have absolutely no idea what they are talking about.

We have had our fair share of such people. They have endangered many lives just to protect their fragile egos. Imagine forcing others to take off their masks just because they don’t subscribe to one’s irrational version of reality. How do you respond to such people? I guess one of the ways is to simply say “R.I.P.” when they say they won’t get vaccinated. The world will become a slightly better place without them.

Then there are the gullible ones. Think of all the anti-vax conspiracy theories, and you will find those who subscribe to them in this category. They can cite a myriad of sources with questionable authority to justify their warped lines of thinking. Some even believe that they are doing something noble by rejecting the vaccine – like resisting imperialism or standing up for their faith!

A couple of weeks ago, I received a call from a friend up north. He told me of his ordeal with Covid which had left him hospitalised for two weeks. He was still in hospital then. Thankfully, he later recovered. Since he was a community leader, I assumed that his experience would make him a valiant soldier against Covid after his recovery. Alas, the moment he was strong enough to type, he continued to support anti-vaccination rhetoric!

They come in all guises. Not all of them are malicious. But in my opinion, many in this group appear to be victims of a bad education system. You listen to their ideas, and you can easily see that they are poorly digested. Winning them over isn’t easy because it implies a painful process of unlearning and relearning on their part. But these are our family, friends, and countrymen. We owe it to them to keep explaining.

Finally, we have the innocent ones. Unlike the gullible ones, these include those who are genuinely perplexed by the situation. They have seen government officials and medical practitioners flipflop on the issue, and they ask: how can both positions be right? They have heard of all the deaths due to Covid vaccines, and are genuinely afraid. One highly balanced man keeps saying that he is “50-50”. I know that he is very sincere.

Unfortunately, regardless of how sincere one may be, the potential results of being unvaccinated are the same – deadly. In July, the US’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 99 percent of all who died of Covid-19 in the previous six months in the US had not been vaccinated. This led to the US government calling the phenomenon “the pandemic of the unvaccinated”. Therefore, we should not allow sincerity to replace truth.

A doctor in Birmingham, Alabama, revealed that one of the things the unvaccinated who become critically ill ask for is to be vaccinated. This is quite unfortunate because they somehow get that clarity of choice when they are approaching the point of no return. That’s why the most important question that people are confronted with today is: why aren’t you taking the vaccine?

For many in the developing world, the answer is they don’t have access to vaccines, but there are many who are still playing Russian roulette with their lives. While it is inevitable that all those who live will eventually die, it is unfortunate when life is ended through recklessness. When you are sinking, the logical decision is to hold onto a lifeline, not try to understand fluid mechanics.

Again, things don’t have to make sense to each of us personally to act. When we use a ruler, do we ask, “Is this really one metre?” Students of physics understand that it is a tall order to establish things like that. That’s why we have to trust others. That’s how the world works. Our personal reservations aside, getting a vaccine is good for us, our community, and the ones we love. In short, it is the most pragmatic thing that one can do today. This is true for 2.4 billion people and counting, who have been vaccinated to date.

It’s probably time some of us admitted that we are also afraid. We have been inundated with information that has greatly amplified our fears, and, yes, vaccines can potentially cause serious, but highly unlikely reactions in our bodies. But, as they say, bravery is not the absence of fear but acting regardless of fear.

Doubting is free, but if you insist on braving the pandemic without being vaccinated, are you really saying that the noisy clowns who reject vaccines know what they are talking about better than WHO, CDC, and all the health institutions in the world?