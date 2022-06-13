VALUE ADDITION FOR FRUITS, VEGETABLES IS ESSENTIAL

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

It is estimated that less than five per cent of the 3 million tonnes of fruits and vegetables produced annually in Tanzania are processed and properly packaged. This explains why the country has not been able to export substantial quantities of fruits and vegetables.

Lack of processing capacity coupled with poor transport infrastructure in farming areas means that tens of thousands of tonnes of fruits and vegetables – which are highly perishable – go to waste annually.

It is inconceivable, for instance, that the fruit processing and packaging industry – save for a handful of examples – has been struggling over the years to attract more investors despite the high quality of fruits produced in various parts of the country.

Fruits such as bananas, oranges, pears, pineapples and tangerines produced in Tanzania can easily compete, quality-wise, with the very best produced elsewhere on the continent and even beyond.

The only shortcoming is that no value is added to Tanzanian produce in terms of quality processing and packaging, which i why most supermarkets in the country stock imported fruits and fruit products.

Consumers prefer these products to Tanzanian produce for the simple reason that they have been properly processed and packaged.

This is the magic wand that Tanzania has been groping in the dark for since the early days of independence. When it comes to seeking markets for fruits and vegetables outside the country, there are no shortcuts. The key word here is “quality”.

Fruit farmers should be encouraged to form groups that will help them to add value to their produce and make their work much more profitable and satisfying.

It should not be too difficult for such groups to secure bank loans that would enable them to invest in processing and packaging equipment.





SECURE MALL PARKING LOTS

Shopping complexes are sprouting up in various parts of Dar es Salaam as the city rapidly expands and modernizes.

These facilities offer shoppers convenience and competitive prices, but, unfortunately, some of them have attracted criminals targeting vehicles left in parking lots by customers.

Many motorists have come to realise that these parking lots are not as secure as they seem after losing car parts such as side mirrors and lights to thieves operating freely within the precincts of some shopping complexes.

Some have had their cars broken into and cash and valuables such as mobile phones, tablets and laptops stolen. This is happening right under the noses of security personnel who are supposed to ensure that people visiting these complexes and their belongings are safe at all times.

It is heartening to note that some establishments have responded appropriately to this menace by erecting watchtowers and stepped up vigilance in their parking lots. However, much more needs to be done.

Theft at Dar es Salaam’s shopping is giving Tanzania’s biggest city and commercial capital a bad name both within and beyond the county’s borders.