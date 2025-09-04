Vodacom’s ESG leadership: A call for businesses to embrace sustainability

In today’s world, where the intertwined challenges of climate change, inequality, and ethical governance define the future of business, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) integration is no longer optional, it is essential.

As a stakeholder in sustainability, I had the privilege of attending the launch of Vodacom Tanzania’s ESG Report for 2025. What I witnessed was not just a presentation of numbers and projects, but a blueprint for how a company can thrive while creating value for society and the environment.

Vodacom deserves to be congratulated for this bold step in demonstrating that profitability and responsibility can, and must, go hand in hand.

Leading by example

Vodacom’s ESG framework is built on three clear pillars: Empowering people, Protecting the Planet, and Maintaining trust. These are not separate strategies; they are woven into the very fabric of its operations.

On the social front, Vodacom is closing the digital divide by expanding 4G and 5G coverage, training young girls in technology through the Code Like a Girl programme, and connecting schools to digital learning platforms.

Initiatives like M-Mama have saved thousands of lives by improving maternal and newborn emergency care, while financial platforms like M-Koba and M-Wekeza are driving financial inclusion and building resilience among Tanzanians.

Environmentally, Vodacom has made measurable strides. From planting over 55,000 trees through the Twende Butiama Cycling Tour, to investing Sh1.4 billion in energy efficiency projects and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 52 percent in just one year, their commitment to a low-carbon future is clear.

By enabling customers to avoid over 127,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, Vodacom shows how technology can help society transition toward sustainability.

In governance, Vodacom continues to earn public trust through transparent reporting, ethical business practices, and strong compliance with Tanzania’s new Personal Data Protection Act. It is no surprise that the company has been recognised with awards for ESG leadership and responsible corporate citizenship.

Why ESG matters for all businesses

Vodacom’s story is not just about telecommunications; it is a lesson for all industries. Whether in banking, agriculture, manufacturing, or services, ESG integration is about aligning business success with the survival and well-being of people and the planet.

The truth is simple: Business needs people, and people need the environment to survive and thrive so that they can consume the commodities of business. Ignoring ESG is not just a moral failure; it is a business risk. Companies that fail to adapt to rising stakeholder expectations, regulatory demands, and environmental realities will fall behind.

A call to action

As stakeholders, we must celebrate Vodacom’s example but also challenge other companies in Tanzania and beyond. Integrate ESG into daily operations. Make sustainability not just a department, but part of every decision. Invest in people.

From digital skills to financial inclusion, empowering communities creates resilient markets.

Protect the environment. Commit to renewable energy, circular economy practices, and biodiversity conservation. Maintain trust. Operate with transparency, integrity, and responsibility to earn lasting confidence from stakeholders.

The future we choose

Vodacom has shown us that ESG is not charity; it is strategy. It is about future-proofing businesses while serving the broader society. Tanzania’s Vision 2050 calls for inclusive growth and sustainable development goals that cannot be achieved without private sector leadership.

The launch of Vodacom’s ESG Snapshot Report is a milestone worth celebrating. But more importantly, it is a reminder: The time for ESG is now.

Every company, regardless of size or sector, must embrace this journey.For in the end, our prosperity as businesses is inseparable from the prosperity of our people and the protection of our planet.