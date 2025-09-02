Vodacom CEO on AI, startups and Tanzania’s cashless economy goal

Vodacom is celebrating 25 years in Tanzania, connecting more than 25 million people nationwide. What does this achievement mean to you and Vodacom as a whole?

It’s not every day that companies turn 25. Statistics show that many companies don’t survive to see their fifth anniversary. For us to have stood the test of time and still be here 25 years later is a testament to our resilience as an organisation and the trust and belief our customers and stakeholders have placed in us.

Beyond trust, there is also shared progress. We have grown as a company, and our customers have grown as individuals, both in business and in their personal lives. It’s inspiring to see small businesses that started with us flourish, and families stay connected through our services.

We’ve also opened doors for digital inclusion.

Vodacom CEO on AI, startups, and Tanzania's cashless economy goals

This milestone reflects our purpose in action, where our technology has gone beyond cables and wires. It’s about the call that helped someone land their first job, the message received when a new baby was born, or the call made to parents after graduation. It’s a story of progress and opportunity, and we are proud to have enabled that.

25 years ago, connectivity was a luxury. Fast-forward to today, the world has changed, and we are proud to have been central to that modernisation and to Tanzania’s digital growth journey.

What has been Vodacom’s greatest contribution that has shaped your identity during these 25 years?

We’ve always been present at pivotal moments in Tanzania’s digital journey. At the heart of this is the meaningful connection we’ve built with customers, businesses, and the country. Our core purpose is to connect for a better future, whether through technology, solutions, or community engagement in areas such as education and health.

From the early days of providing basic mobile services, to enabling data-driven communication, pioneering mobile financial services, and opening the financial ecosystem, we have consistently led innovation. Today, we are moving further into digital and smart solutions to support a modern digital economy.

Vodacom’s ESG framework centres on empowering people, protecting the planet, and maintaining trust. What tangible value have you seen from these efforts?

ESG for us goes beyond buzzwords, it is integrated into who we are. It’s not just CSR; it’s about intentionally using our technology and resources to make a real difference.

Take M-Koba, for example, a product born from our ESG commitment. We digitised traditional savings groups, creating transparency and real-time monitoring for members. Today, there are over 500,000 groups, each averaging 20 members, and the majority of these users are women.

Historically, women have been excluded from financial decision-making. M-Koba has changed that by giving them control over their finances. This is a perfect example of how we use technology with purpose, creating inclusion and empowerment while driving financial literacy.

With sustainability becoming increasingly important, how is Vodacom balancing business growth with environmental and social responsibility?

We are deliberate about embedding sustainability into our operations, even if it means higher short-term costs for long-term benefits. For instance, 80 percent of our network infrastructure is now powered by the national grid, reducing reliance on generators and fossil fuels.

We’re also modernising our fleet by introducing hybrid vehicles, and our offices use water filtration systems to recycle water. These are just a few initiatives that reflect our commitment to reducing environmental impact and supporting sustainable growth.

Vodacom Tanzania’s profit after tax rose by 69.4 percent to Sh90.5 billion for the year ending March 2025. What does this performance signify, and how will you sustain your market leadership?

Vodacom Tanzania is currently the fastest-growing market within the Vodacom Group, outside of Egypt. This success is both humbling and a huge responsibility, our customers trust us to provide reliable connectivity, mobile financial services, and smart solutions.

To sustain this momentum, we must remain consistent and true to our values, leading with clarity and focus. Our strategy continues to deliver strong shareholder returns, we’ve paid dividends in 2023, 2024, and now 2025, with increasing value each year. This consistency signals we are on the right path.

As Vodacom expands beyond voice and data into new services, how do you maintain customer satisfaction and trust for your core business?

One of our strategic pillars is ‘protecting the core’, ensuring that our basic services remain affordable, relevant, and innovative. Voice and data remain the primary entry point for most new customers.

We’ve managed to keep bundle prices among the lowest in the market, while continuously innovating and optimising pricing to maintain affordability. This ensures that while we explore new frontiers, we don’t lose sight of what built our foundation.

Tanzania’s Vision 2050 emphasises a modern digital economy. How is Vodacom aligning its strategy with this national vision?

What I appreciate about Vision 2050 is its strong emphasis on digital enablement. As a key player in this space, we have a unique opportunity to be an enabler of this vision. First, by building future-ready digital infrastructure to support growth. Second, by aligning with government priorities in education, health, and agriculture, and deploying technology solutions to drive transformation in these sectors.

How is Vodacom supporting Tanzania’s growing startup ecosystem to make it competitive regionally?

One of the flagship programs we run is the Vodacom Digital Accelerator, now in its fourth season. This initiative helps startups become investment-ready and scale sustainably.

We evolve the program each year to reflect global innovation trends. Startups are the future drivers of economic growth, job creation, and innovation.

We believe in creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.

Some startups believe big companies like Vodacom see them as a threat. How do you respond?

That’s a misconception. The real challenge is often in meeting our rigorous compliance standards, such as cybersecurity and data privacy, which can be difficult for early-stage businesses.

The reality is there are endless opportunities in Tanzania that no single company can address alone. For example, over 80 percent of transactions in Tanzania are still cash-based. If I have a competitor, it’s cash—not startups.

If more startups partner with us to move toward a cashless economy, everyone wins. Collaboration, not competition, should be the mindset.

What about the relationship between banks and telcos, does tension still exist?

Again, that perception is misplaced. Banks and telcos complement each other. For instance, mobile money is the bridge to financial inclusion.

We onboard customers who have never engaged with formal financial systems, giving them basic services. Over time, as they grow financially, they become viable customers for banks. In essence, we lay the foundation, and banks provide larger-scale services like loans.

Yes, there are areas where we compete, but ultimately, financial inclusion is a shared mission.

If you had to bet on one big idea that will transform Tanzania’s telecom industry in the next decade, what would it be?

Artificial Intelligence (AI), without a doubt. We are only scratching the surface today. When telcos begin integrating AI capabilities at scale, it will revolutionise customer experience, operations, and solution development.

What is the biggest challenge you face today that, if addressed, would propel the telecom industry to new heights?

Two things: Policy certainty; Predictability in regulations and taxes is crucial for long-term planning and investment confidence. While dialogue with the government has improved significantly, there’s room for greater efficiency.

Infrastructure investment: To achieve a modern digital economy, we must accelerate the rollout of infrastructure nationwide.