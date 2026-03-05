The consolidation wave in banking has already begun

There is a structural shift quietly unfolding within Tanzania's banking and financial services sector — one not driven by distress, but by growth, regulatory tightening, digital transformation costs, and the cold arithmetic of scale.

The signals are unmistakable: Tanzania's banking sector is entering a period of accelerated consolidation, and the window to participate on favourable terms is narrowing.

Tanzania currently has 45 licensed banking institutions serving a population of approximately 65 million. Yet only 10 banks control 77.4 percent of total sector assets, 78.9 percent of total loans, and 77.9 percent of deposits.

The remaining 35 institutions compete for less than a quarter of the market, many with balance sheets too thin to absorb the demands of digital transformation, Basel-aligned capital adequacy, and modern risk infrastructure.

Total sector assets reached Sh79.4 trillion in 2025, up from Sh39.3 trillion in 2021 — a near-doubling in four years. Net income after tax rose 21 percent to Sh2.62 trillion, with return on equity at 20.5 percent in 2023. Yet profitability at sector level masks fragility at institution level, and that gap is where consolidation opportunity lives.

Mobile money accounts now exceed 55.8 million — up 116 percent since 2019 — processing over 310 million transactions monthly. The opportunity is substantial, but capturing it requires scale that most smaller banks cannot achieve organically.

Tanzania's licensed banking count has fallen from a peak of 59 institutions in 2017 to 45 by early 2025 — a reduction of 24 percent in eight years. Each departure represents a transaction: a negotiated exit, a regulatory resolution, or a strategic acquisition.

In 2020, Barclays Bank Tanzania rebranded to Absa, reflecting restructuring of Barclays PLC's African footprint. In 2022, Exim Bank acquired the assets and liabilities of First National Bank (FNB) Tanzania — a subsidiary of one of South Africa's four largest banking groups — a clear international exit from a position that could not achieve scale.

In 2023, Yetu Microfinance Bank failed to meet capital requirements and its book was transferred to NMB Bank, while Letshego merged its two Tanzanian entities into Letshego Faidika Bank. The merger of NIC Bank and CBA Bank into NCBA had already established precedent for how regional groups rationalise East African footprints.

By late 2024, African Banking Corporation had merged into Access Bank Tanzania, and Canara Bank had exited entirely, absorbed by Exim Bank under Bank of Tanzania facilitation.

The Bank of Tanzania is actively encouraging consolidation. Institutions unable to meet rising capital adequacy thresholds or invest in digital infrastructure face supervisory intervention or pressure to seek strategic partners. The message is unambiguous: consolidate or be consolidated.

Three forces are converging. First, AML and capital adequacy compliance has raised operational expenses by over 20 percent for many institutions — a cost curve that is punishing below scale.

Second, the SME financing gap remains structurally unaddressed: SMEs constitute 90 percent of Tanzania's businesses but only 16 percent have formal financing, an untapped market requiring capital depth to serve profitably. Third, Tanzania's GDP growth — forecast at six percent for 2026 by the World Bank — is drawing regional banking groups and development finance institutions into sharper focus, creating both competitive pressure and acquisition demand.

International capital confirms the opportunity. The IFC, DEG (KfW), FinDev Canada, and Proparco have each deployed capital into Tanzanian banks through equity, subordinated debt, and trade finance facilities. When development finance institutions price risk in this market, they are making investment decisions — and their presence shapes how private strategic investors model entry valuations.

Not all transactions are equal, and not all advisers understand the architecture that separates a well-structured deal from one that creates governance risk or shareholder misalignment. The question is not merely how much capital is needed, but how it is introduced without compromising domestic strategic control and regulatory confidence.

Sophisticated structures involve minority equity participation calibrated to meet capital adequacy requirements, shareholder agreements defining reserved matters and board representation, and clearly defined exit mechanisms — staged buybacks, secondary sales, or listings on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. Exit planning is not an afterthought; it is what makes entry viable.

The institutions that define Tanzania's next banking chapter will treat this as strategic capital engineering rather than a transactional share sale.