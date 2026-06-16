Why employee health could be your next audit risk

By Ernest Winchislaus

Every time I follow up on or discuss occupational health cases with colleagues, the story is being told; there is the factory worker with a persistent cough he has learned to hide so he is not taken off the production line.

There is the high-level office administrator whose anxiety and burnout have escalated into chronic hypertension, a long distance truck driver who sleeps only three hours and drinks a lot of energy drinks to stay awake.

These individuals don’t share one employer in common not a single corporate entity, but an overarching, dangerously normalised culture that treats employee health and safety as an inconvenient cost centre rather than a cornerstone of sustainable business.

In the majority of organisations I have interacted with public, parastatals, manufacturing plants, financial institutions, and NGOs alike; health and safety occupies a peculiar, almost theatrical position.

The policies exist. They are framed and beautifully mounted on walls near fire exits, and they are dutifully cited during annual audits.

Yet, they remain deeply underfunded or completely ignored, poorly enforced, and fundamentally disbelieved in by leadership.

The prevailing logic is brutally simple: if employees are showing up and producing output, they are deemed healthy enough.

This binary of “present and productive versus absent and problematic” is the lens through which far too many organisations evaluate worker wellbeing.

Under this reductionist logic, the early warning signs of occupational illness, psychological distress, ergonomic injury, or chemical exposure remain completely invisible until they become catastrophic.

What passes for health and safety investment in most workplaces is merely the provision of basic Personal Protective Equipment.

Hard hats, reflective vests, safety boots, and perhaps a pair of gloves are handed out at the gate like entry tickets to a concert.

While this equipment is an essential baseline, it represents only the outermost, most rudimentary layer of occupational health protection. A helmet handed over at a security checkpoint is not a safety program; it is a liability shield dressed up as care.

This superficial approach breeds a negative safety culture that quickly infects both employer and employee. When management signals through inaction and indifference that safety is a mere formality, workers internalise that message.

They stop reporting near-misses, override safety protocols to meet aggressive targets, and self-medicate occupational stress rather than attempting to access support systems that do not exist. They learn that the system is not built to protect them, so they stop expecting it to.

The international conversation on occupational health has moved significantly beyond hard hats and fire drills.

The World Health Organization, in its 2022 World Mental Health Report, noted that 15 percent of working-age adults live with a mental disorder, an issue that goes largely unaddressed at work.

The report explicitly identified toxic workplaces characterised by excessive workloads, poor management, discrimination, job insecurity, and a lack of autonomy as leading contributors to this global crisis.

Today, burnout is formally recognised by the WHO as an occupational phenomenon, and alongside depression and anxiety, it accounts for a staggering 12 billion lost working days per year worldwide.

This carries an annual cost of approximately $1 trillion in lost productivity. Despite these figures, most organisations in Tanzania and across the African continent have no structured mechanism for identifying, reporting, or responding to psychosocial hazards.

For corporate leaders unmoved by this human argument, a compelling commercial reality has arrived in the form of Environmental, Social, and Governance frameworks. While ESG is still an emerging concept in Sub-Saharan Africa, it is advancing with remarkable speed.

The “Social” pillar of ESG places employee health, safety, and wellbeing at the very centre of investment-grade business practice. Global institutional investors, development finance institutions, and multinational supply chain partners increasingly require ESG disclosure as a condition of engagement.

Regionally, the Bank of Tanzania, the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange, and the Capital Markets and Securities Authority have all begun signalling a movement toward these reporting frameworks, while the East African Community has flagged ESG integration as part of its regional economic competitiveness agenda.

Within the next five to ten years, a Tanzanian organisation that cannot demonstrate credible investment in employee psychological and physical wellbeing will find itself severely disadvantaged in accessing international capital, attracting top talent, and maintaining its social license to operate.

In occupational medicine, there is a saying “the absence of illness is not the presence of health”. By the time your workers present with diagnosable conditions, the harm has long been accumulating.

Tanzania’s economic future depends heavily on its workforce, which is also central to Africa’s broader demographic dividend and long-term growth prospects.

For the country to achieve the ambitions outlined in the Tanzania Development Vision (Dira 2050), particularly its goal of building a competitive, knowledge-driven, trillion-dollar economy, workers must be physically safe, mentally healthy, and adequately supported.

However, most organisations still fall short, treating employee wellbeing as a secondary concern rather than a strategic investment.

While ESG frameworks are increasingly expected to enforce higher standards of workplace responsibility, the current gap reflects a deeper issue: a “business as usual” mindset that undermines human capital.

As international investors and global markets increasingly scrutinise social and governance practices, it is becoming clear that Tanzania’s economic transformation cannot succeed without parallel investment in the health, dignity, and psychological safety of its workforce, because national development is ultimately limited by the wellbeing of the people who drive it.