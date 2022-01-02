WHY PUBLIC OFFICIALS MUST ALIGN BEHIND SAMIA

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Just hours before New Year 2022, President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed the nation to point out the key focus areas of the nation in the New Year.

Among other things, President Hassan said building the country’s economy, increasing efficiency in service provision, strengthening the fight against Covid-19 and mobilizing Tanzanians to get engaged in the country’s development will be the key country’s priorities in 2022.

We commend the Head of State for issuing this guidance. It is our trust that her subordinates at all levels of government—both the central and local governments—will correctly interpret the directives so that the entire nation would sail in the same direction with vigour, energy and commitment.

One area that is of particular interest is efficiency of the government machinery. It is not uncommon to find members of the public lamenting about the poor service delivery by office bearers in various public offices.

There is ample evidence to show that some office bearers are more interested in remaining in the office instead of undertaking field work to try and find out the problems that the people are facing and provide them with solutions.

Country’s top leaders are busy trying to woo both domestic and foreign investors to come and invest in Tanzania in various fields, but at times these efforts are constrained by some officials who don’t give cooperation to the investors to help their businesses grow.

Such officials would pull every excuse they can find to frustrate the efforts of the investors to the extent of making the latter feel what they are doing for the country and the people is not worth it, hence closing up shops.

A case in point was a recent video clip from the northern regions that showed an investor lamenting the treatment he was receiving from officials of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), and the response that was given by a top official from the Taximan that he was waiting for the complainant to write them a letter.





Civil servants need to be pro-active

Such a development was sad for the country. Whenever an investor puts their money in the country, there are multiple benefits that country gets from such venture.

Apart from the direct taxes that the government receives from such a business, there are locals who get employed in such an undertaking. These employees earn salaries that they use to support their families and undertake developments of individual households.

President Hassan has from time to time reminded government officials of ensuring that they work to serve the people so that these would bring themselves development.

So, the address by the Head of State on New Year Eve should serve as a reminder to all officer bearers across the government to enhance public service delivery instead of becoming constraints.

Similarly, efforts towards combating the spread of Covid-19, by particularly mobilizing all people above the age of 18 to get the jab, should be enhanced. This would have multiple benefits for the economy of the country and that of individual businesses and households.

In short, every Tanzanian—be they in public service or private sector—needs to align themselves with the aspirations of the nation—building a highly developed society that is competent, skillful and productive.

This can be achieved if we are all to align ourselves behind our Chief Captain—President Samia Suluhu Hassan.