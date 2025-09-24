Why the United Kingdom chose to recognise the State of Palestine now

By Marianne Young

On Sunday September 21, the United Kingdom took the historic step of recognising the State of Palestine, joining over 150 members of the United Nations in this decision.

This moment represents not just a policy choice, but a moral imperative rooted in our commitment to justice, peace, and the rule of law.

Our decision reflects an uncomfortable truth: the two-state solution, which has long been championed by the international community, is in peril.

The dire situation in Gaza and the acceleration of settlement expansion, demolitions and displacement in the West Bank, along with the remaining hostages still being held, have pushed the prospect of a viable and achievable two-state solution to the brink. We cannot stand by and watch the best path to lasting peace disappear before our eyes.

For too long, we have spoken of supporting Palestinian statehood in principle whilst withholding recognition in practice. This contradiction has become untenable.

Having recognised the State of Israel in 1950, the time is now right to recognise the State of Palestine in 2025. Recognition of Palestine reflects the equal rights of and equal esteem in which we hold the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

Hamas remains a proscribed terrorist organisation that has no role in Palestine’s future. Our demands remain absolute. Hamas must release all hostages, accept it will have no role in governing Gaza, and commit to complete disarmament. Hamas are not the Palestinian people.

Nor does recognition threaten Israeli security. On the contrary, we believe that a secure Israel and a viable Palestinian state are complementary, not competing goals. Israel’s long-term security lies not in indefinite occupation, but in recognised borders and peaceful coexistence with its neighbours.

The UK has a historic and moral responsibility to protect the viability of the two-state solution. For years, British governments have called for a two-state solution but have only recognised one state.

It was also promised nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of the Palestinian people. That promise has not been upheld, and this historical injustice continues to unfold before our eyes.

We have not acted on this decision alone. Recognition comes as part of coordinated efforts with allies including Australia, Canada and France where the UK is working to build consensus around a comprehensive Framework for Peace and protect the equal rights of both Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

This framework will help address governance, security, humanitarian access, and reform as the basis for a wider process to find a long-term political solution.

Our approach, in lockstep with allies, has already secured unprecedented commitments from the Palestinian Authority to reform and helped isolate Hamas from regional support. This is how we strengthen moderate voices and build the foundations for a peaceful, democratic Palestinian state.

Recognition is not an end in itself—it is a means to an end. We must now focus on the immediate priorities: an end to the conflict in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the transformation of aid delivery to those in desperate need.

The international community must unite behind a political process that delivers security for Israelis, dignity for Palestinians, and stability for the region. Britain is ready to play our full part in making this vision a reality.

The people of Gaza, and indeed the wider Middle East, have suffered too long from this conflict. Recognition offers a pathway to the peace and prosperity that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve.

The UK stands with the Palestinian people in their legitimate aspirations for statehood, whilst demanding the complete rejection of Hamas and support for moderate, democratic voices. This decision, taken with key allies, demonstrates that the world will not abandon the Palestinian cause or accept the status quo of occupation and settlement expansion.