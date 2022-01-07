Why we Tanzanians are sitting pretty at the moment

By Freddy Macha More by this Author

When you get as far as the lakes in your travels you will see that the world is ringed with mountains which give the green tint to the sky. Those mountains on the other side of the lake are the edge of the world we know. Beyond them, the air has the colour of plague and pestilence, and the creatures who live in it are known only to God.”

A long, quote from our Nobel laureate, Abdulrazak Gurnah. The esteemed Tanzanian who won the 2021 Nobel prize for Literature.

Once again, we have to mention this previously unknown Zanzibari who made headlines towards the end of 2021. The above quote is from Paradise, one of his ten novels, shortlisted for the UK’s prestigious 1994 Booker prize.

The citing has been plucked from a conversation between two Asians males travelling with a young lad called Yusuf.

Yusuf the main character is forever learning. Learning about himself. Learning to work. Learning to be with adults. And that is the theme of our chat today.

Most African nations gained independence around 60-70 years ago. We have been growing and learning. We discover directions as we navigate around a world dominated by the mighty , world of economic fires, bullying and mysterious diseases.

Some of our African lands have not had the chance to learn. They have been plagued by plunder and mischief throughout their 60-year-plus “childhood.”

Our Tanzania is among the lucky few. Thanks to the selflessness of our forefathers, led by Mwalimu Nyerere. Plus end of 19th century chiefs, mtemis and mangis: Mkwawa, Meli, Kinjeketile, Milambo, etc.

Heroes of the national struggles have helped nourish our smooth leadership transitions.

None had to be driven out by force. Any deaths were natural if not unexpected.

In 2020 and 2021, we lost Benjamin Mkapa and John Pombe Magufuli, respectively

President Magufuli, specifically, revolutionised everything. A national hero that pushed and roared and made life vibrant. Some folks found Magufuli too harsh, even used the word “dictator”.

But we know the real dictators across the continent. And we have seen and smelt their blood, soot, pus and tears. There are places that do not deserve to be called countries. Their so called leaders just rule, eat, fart, threaten and sleep. Presidents for life. No alternatives.

But this article is about that Gurnah quotation.

How do you see green?

Green is considered the colour of life. The Tanzanian flag has green in it. Before the union with Zanzibar we just had green, black and yellow. No blue.

Green is the land …

What are we trying to say?

Tanzania is blessed with opportunities.

Recently having paid a brief visit I witnessed a general aura of possibilities. Wananchi are hungry to groove, try and shove. Back in the 1970s and 1980s, the general feeling was “whatever will be ...will be!” Que sera , sera. (1955 American song by Frank de Vol and Doris Day).

Right now urban areas are robust with citizens searching and googling for ways in and ways out. This is a very capitalist vibe , mode and feel. The thriving bodabodas and bajajis help out daladala minibuses unlike how it was 40 years ago. Take two hours on bus-stops. Wait and enjoy punishment of the sun.

That is one aspect of the green.

The other came to my head via a brilliant piece by fellow UK-based The Citizen correspondent Shimbo Pastory. I gave an opinion that dual citizenship is one of the best catalysts for investing back home.

Over the years I have noted that we Tanzanians do not put money into anything here. We have no shops, hotels or boutiques. Part of the reason is that most of us live hand-to-mouth. We get paid, use the money then send a few pennies home. Eventually we return.

No thoughts of staying and investing here. This is because the mindset sees life overseas as a temporary setup. But if we had dual citizenship we would consider having two homes. Both societies would have benefited.

Visiting home you realise people are quite chilled and relaxed despite financial stresses. The sun and general hot weather offers fresh Vitamin D. Vitamin D is essential for a sense of well being. Lack of Vitamin D makes people in cold rich countries depressed and moody. The African weather is very healing. Then there are the abundant natural foods.

Citizens take these rich foods for granted. You find natural eating abandoned. Diners love ketchup, fried foods , sugary drinks and other superficial beverages.

We are not aware of how good Africa is. We love toxins offered by technology. We hardly see the good in our midst.