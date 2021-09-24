Women past and present: From the horse’s mouth

By Freddy Macha More by this Author

So last week we ended up with the travelling guys talking of a gender-robots future ? Right?

Madness.

Each time I am around males, young and old, similar themes are being repeated. Again and again. It has been THAT serious for decades. The only difference is, it is NOW affecting youths. Badly. We know the human race depends on our young males and females taking over the baton so that Mother Earth continues dancing. After we are gone, that is.

Last month, a 22-year-old British male shot five people, including a three-year-old girl, then turned his weapon on his tortured self. Jake Davidson (mentally unstable and on police records previously) was part of a youth group called “Incels.” Incels share a similar bitter rage. Police have claimed there are at least five million followers across the developed world.

In 2014, a 22-year-old American, Elliot Rodger, stabbed and shot six people and injured 14 others, then ended his own life. Rodger alleged he was angry at being “rejected by women”, and also at men who easily find female partners.

In April 2018, Alex Minassian, a Canadian, drove a van on a pavement and killed ten people, young and old. Internet sources quote him telling the police that “he was angry at women”, and that the attack was “retribution for years of being rejected”.

The term “Incels” stands “for involuntary celibacy”, the sources continue. It was, ironically, created by a Canadian feminist, Alana, “for single people to discuss their sexual inactivity”. That term has nevertheless taken a different direction.

Young males who have never had sex nor ever expect to have any relations with females.

You still reading?

So having finished off our business that same evening, I discussed this burning theme with my female friend.

“Women,” she explained, “get blamed for everything. Before feminism grew, we were doormats. Now we have come up, we get blamed for refusing to follow men. We’re still getting raped and killed daily.”

Is that why gazing and staring at women is now considered offensive?

She replied: “Women have always been treated as objects of pleasure. Historically, men never take us seriously. My generation (she’s in her 50s) were used to being stared at. Most of us doubted ourselves if there was no male attention. It’s natural. However, now the new generation of women have a protest attitude. They are driven by neo-feminism. Anger and hatred of men. A protest attitude that says ENOUGH! No more being doormats. Just check the Bible (my friend is a devout Christian), Genesis Chapter Three.”

Later I checked Verse 13: “And I will put enmity between you and the woman and between your offspring and hers. He will crush your head, and you will strike his heel. And to the woman, He said I will make your pains in childbearing severe...your desire will be for your husband and he will rule over you.”

Meantime.

We have to accept...

Each of us has a relation with a woman. Mother. Aunt. Grandmother. Sister. Niece. Girlfriend. Female friend. Wife. Daughter. Someone female is always part our lives. Subsequently, saying women don’t like us any more is in itself a contradictory statement.

Therefore, whatever concerns women is everyone’s business.

What bothers me personally and guys of my generation (I speak to) is, where is this whole thing leading to? How are our young males going to have wives and lovers if they cannot stare and flirt? How do you get attracted if you are not “allowed” to look and choose a spouse?

My lady friend explained:

“Of course, we all have to look at each other. What these younger ladies dislike is that men treat them like sex toys. It has been highlighted by internet pornography. Children as young as ten can have access, easily. Boys and males leer and stare in a certain way because of the porn influence. They think porn is what sex should be like. Porn should be banned. Staring is not the problem. Women feel unsafe, walking alone, walking at night, being alone with a bunch of guys in an unfamiliar place, so this creates a mix of suspicion, tension and insecurity.”

Is that why younger women are always looking at their phones?

She said: “I don’t look at my phone when I’m walking on the street, thank you very much. I think it is a generation thing. These post-1990 grew up with the gadgets. We are different. We grew up talking and staring at each other. They communicate via their phones and the internet, so their perception of relationships is slightly different from ours.”

Slightly?

Woow.