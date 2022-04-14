YES, INVEST IN ALTERNATIVE, RELIABLE ENERGY SOURCES

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzanians are already feeling the pinch of a sharp increase in oil prices, which has been triggered by the raging war between Russia and Ukraine.

Prices of virtually all commodities have skyrocketed as a result, leaving the majority of ordinary Tanzanians struggling to make ends meet.

As the war continues thousands of kilometres from Tanzania, its adverse impact has not spared the country. Indeed, inflation is deemed to rise, and this should serve as a reminder of the importance of self-reliance.

The Tanzanian diaspora is right that the government should wake up, and invest more in alternative sources of energy in order to reduce our overreliance on oil.

Certainly, oil products are our most traditional energy sources, but it is important to begin transitioning to other reliable sources, which can help stabilise the economy when oil producers are in crises.

Availability of reliable energy sources will stop the country from dancing to the tunes of oil producers.

Admittedly, there are natural gas projects in progress for many years, which may reduce overreliance on oil later, but wind energy plans have largely stalled.

Sadly, the price of a litre of petrol in Dar es Salaam has now risen to Sh2,861 whereas that of diesel fetches Sh2,692. This is bad news for ordinary citizens.

Speaking during an online conference organised by Watch Tanzania news agency, a UK-based Tanzanian, Dr Eza Chomete, advised the government to consider the diaspora in various researches.

He was spot on. Many Tanzanian experts living abroad have what it takes to provide answers and solutions to challenges the country is facing, including in the energy sector, which directly affect the economy and ordinary folk.

In Europe, there is already a push to reduce dependence on Russian gas and oil, and this could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.

Tanzania should not be left behind in this transition.





TIME TO END THIS EXPLOITATION

Many Tanzanians are duped into parting with their life savings in the hope of leaving their troubles behind, and starting afresh by landing well-paying jobs abroad. However, the reality is often the complete opposite of what they were promised by recruiting agencies back home.

With their passports taken away from them by their new employers, thus preventing them from leaving, their dreams of a better life in faraway lands are invariably cruelly shattered. Those who retain their passports cannot simply back their bags and go home for the simple reason that they earn a pittance, and are thus unable to buy air tickets costing hundreds of dollars.

This is the stark reality, but many young Tanzanians are still queuing up to leave the country and work abroad.

Most of the young Tanzanians itching to leave the country and work abroad are driven by desperation, what with the high unemployment rate and a general lack of opportunities. It is unfortunate that there are unscrupulous people who are taking advantage of this desperation and state of hopelessness for personal gain.