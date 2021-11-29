You have all the tools you need; now make your views heard

By Sam Wambugu More by this Author

E-commerce has taught us a compelling lesson, that collectively, we can influence commerce through online reviews of services and products. The reviews influence shoppers on the products to buy and services to patronise. We can use the same strategy in staging leaders seeking our votes. Digital tools give us a voice and make our views count.

Gone are the days when there were limited channels for airing one’s views. In the infamous one-party era, only the national broadcaster, KBC (then Voice of Kenya), and a handful of media houses permeated every corner of the country.





Without clout

Only a few people’s views were aired on TV, radio and published in newspapers in those days. Most people, especially those without clout, hardly had their opinions heard. Thanks to technology, that’s no more. Nowadays, millions of people have a phone and access the internet. They use social media to share their uncensored ideas.

The coming of mobile technology and widespread social media heralded unique opportunities. Use your phone to make your voice heard — It’s your loudest bullhorn. People read what you type, listen to what you say, watch and share what you post. Thanks to technology, no one is voiceless or a bystander in the arena of politics.

Many voters have made up their minds on the people they wish to elect to various offices next year — legion others are undecided. With your phone and social media, educate others on how you think the country, county, or constituency should be governed. Persuade them on the characteristics and track record of leaders worthy of your vote. Do so with conviction and civility.





Force multiplier

Even if you are beholden to a candidate, pointing out blemishes that they need to burnish up makes them stronger and perhaps better leaders should they be elected to office.

Through online forums, make your support known to them but don’t do so blindly. Exalt their qualities and make them better by giving them feedback.

And for the aspirants, technology is a force multiplier. You can use it to reach multitudes by sharing the agenda you wish to implement when elected. You can broadcast your messages in plain text, peppered with emojis or video or voice clips.





Behind your cause

Use technology to reach people and rally them behind your cause. Share facts, figures, and stories that tell how you will improve lives — and how you are better than the competition. Be an agent for inspiration. Give hope.

Voters need to know who you are, what you stand for, and how you are prepared to lead.

Be wary of the so-called leaders who use social media to show off. The publicity hounds — those who use the internet to parade their wealth, panache, and naked arrogance.

These qualities are telling. They presage what the leaders will most likely do should they be elected to office.